US promises Britain not to seek death penalty against IS ‘Beatles’
US Attorney General Bill Barr told Britain that two former Islamic State militants accused of kidnapping and killing Americans would not face execution if put on trial in the United States, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Barr told Home Secretary Priti Patel in a letter Tuesday that the Justice Department would not pursue the death penalty against Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, British citizens who were part of an IS kidnapping unit dubbed “The Beatles” and have since been stripped of their citizenship.
“If imposed” by a court, “the death penalty will not be carried out,” he said in the letter.
Britain, which has not moved to put the two on trial itself, does not have capital punishment, and a British court had prevented cooperation in the case if they were to face possible execution in the United States.
“If a prosecution is to go forward in the United States,” Barr wrote, “our prosecutors should have the important evidence that we have requested from the United Kingdom available to them in their efforts to hold Kotey and Elsheikh responsible for their terrorist crimes,” Barr wrote.
“We would hope and expect that, in light of this assurance, the evidence can and will now be provided promptly.”
Kotey and Elsheikh were part of a four-member kidnapping gang within the Islamic State group dubbed “The Beatles” by their captives due to their heavy British accents.
They were notorious for videotaping beheadings — they allegedly killed US journalist James Foley and Western aid workers.
The cell also included Mohammed Emwazi — known as “Jihadi John” — who was killed in an air strike in 2015, and Aine Davis, who has been jailed in Turkey.
GOP’s Charlie Dent endorses Biden: ‘Never thought a Republican president would cozy up to Putin’
Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper this Wednesday, ex-Republican congressman Charlie Dent threw his support behind 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Dent says his stance isn't about "right or left" or "ideology."
"For me it's about right or wrong," he said. "Stability versus instability, security versus insecurity, normal versus abnormal."
Tapper asked Dent what he'd say to Republicans who reject his endorsement of Biden.
"I'd say to them, let talk about national security," Dent said. "I never thought in my wildest dreams that a Republican president would be cozying up to somebody like Vladimir Putin and advancing his foreign policy objectives in Europe and the Middle East."
Columnist schools Trump on the real reason for the rolling blackouts in California
Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen explained that the real reason that California is experiencing rolling blackouts again has nothing to do with American-made fuels as President Donald Trump thinks.
Taking to Twitter, the president claimed that the rolling blackouts were due to Democrats and that he gave Americans energy independence.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1295792202526973952
The reality is that the western United States is seeing a heatwave that already set a new record for 130 degrees being among the hottest temperatures recorded on record.