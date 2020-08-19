US readies controversial Iran sanctions ‘snapback’
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the US would “soon” activate a controversial mechanism aimed at reimposing UN sanctions on Iran, despite opposition from its European allies.
The so-called “snapback” procedure, which President Donald Trump has said will be triggered this week, threatens to plunge the UN Security Council into crisis and has repercussions for the Iran nuclear deal.
“The president has made it clear we’re going to do that soon and we will,” Pompeo told reporters in Washington, declining to confirm a specific date.
The “snapback” aims to restore all international sanctions against Iran that were lifted as part of the 2015 accord with Tehran that sought to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.
Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018 and introduced American sanctions on Iran.
Despite pulling out of the deal, America claims that as a “participant” of the original agreement it has the power to unilaterally reimpose UN sanctions on Iran.
A 2015 UN Security Council resolution ratifying the agreement negotiated by former president Barack Obama says participating states can unilaterally reinstall sanctions if Iran has failed to significantly comply with the accord.
The “snapback” procedure, which has never been used before, is supposed to lead to the re-establishment of sanctions after 30 days, without the possibility of Russia or China wielding their vetoes.
European countries on the Security Council contest the US’s legal argument and fear that the return of sanctions will torpedo the nuclear deal.
“This will be fully valid enforceable UN Security Council resolution. We have every expectation that it will be enforced just like every other UN Security Council resolution that is in place,” Pompeo insisted.
Last week, the UN Security Council overwhelmingly rejected a US resolution to extend a conventional arms embargo on Iran.
State of emergency as lightning triggers California wildfires
California was in a state of emergency Wednesday as dozens of fast-moving fires, many triggered by lightning strikes during an extreme heat wave, spread across the north and centre of the state, threatening homes and causing the evacuation of thousands of people.
About 20 fires broke out in the area of Vacaville in the northern Bay Area, emergency services said, and were being collectively called the LNU Lightning Complex fire after the intense lightning storm that sparked the conflagration earlier in the week.
The fire had torched more than 30,000 acres near the wine country of Napa and Sonoma by Wednesday morning, media reports said.
2020 Election
Kellyanne Conway has a temper tantrum after Fox News host calls out her bogus Biden attack
Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway threw a temper tantrum on Wednesday after Fox News host Sandra Smith called her out for peddling misinformation.
During an interview about this week's virtual Democratic National Convention, Conway tried to claim that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had no plan to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I didn't hear Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, John Kerry, anybody, talk about this virus in a meaningful, solutions-based way!" she complained. "If they've got a good idea, they shouldn't be sitting on it until November 4th!"
"He's got a plan," Smith replied.
Obama to headline convention as Kamala Harris accepts VP slot
Barack Obama, America's first black president, is the keynote speaker at the Democratic convention Wednesday as Kamala Harris, the first black woman on a major party ticket, formally accepts the nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate.
Former first lady Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, Biden's November opponent, is also featured on the program on Day 3 of a convention being held almost entirely online for the first time.
Others on the bill include Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, and former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who has become a gun control advocate after being shot and severely wounded in a 2011 assassination attempt.