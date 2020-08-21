US says France, Britain ‘abdicating duty’ on Iran
The US accused China and allies Britain and France Friday of “abdicating their duty” as it held firm on its solitary push to maintain an arms embargo and restore broader UN sanctions on Iran.
“We don’t need anybody’s permission to initiate snapback,” Brian Hook, the State Department’s Special Representative for Iran, told reporters, referring to the mechanism activated by Washington on Thursday to restore sanctions.
“Iran is in violation of its voluntary nuclear commitments. The conditions have been met to initiate snapback.”
Hook said the lack of support from any other members of the UN Security Council for the move was moot, and that they had “failed” a week ago by not extending a soon-to-expire arms embargo on Iran as urged by the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council.
“China and Russia and France and the United Kingdom decided to ignore the views of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Hook said.
“These are the countries that are closest to the danger, and the Council had a responsibility to respect their views to extend the arms embargo.”
He continued: “It was a very disappointing abdication of duty.”
On Thursday Pompeo formally began the process to reimpose sweeping economic and political sanctions on Iran dating back to 2006. They had been had been lifted under the 2015 accord, known as the JCPOA, that aimed to halt Tehran from developing a nuclear weapons capability.
The US withdrew from the accord in 2018, but controversially maintains it has the right to force the reimposition of sanctions through the agreement’s “snapback” mechanism.
In a major break between longstanding allies, on Thursday France, Britain and Germany rejected use of the snapback, calling it “incompatible with our current efforts to support the JCPOA.”
They also warned that the US action could have “serious adverse consequences” on the work of the Security Council.
Pompeo lashed back in unusually harsh language, accusing the three allies of “siding with the ayatollahs.”
The Europeans reject the idea that they are on Iran’s side and are concerned about the end of the arms embargo, but maintain that the priority is keeping the JCPOA in place.
Hook said whatever the comments from other countries, the mechanism had been activated, and could not be blocked.
“The Security Council at the end of 30 days is going to have all of the UN sanctions restored,” he said.
“Whether people support or oppose what we are doing is not material.”
Meanwhile Pompeo warned other countries that the US would not allow arms to be shipped to Iran after the expiration of the embargo on October 18.
“I assure you the United States will use every tool in its arsenal to make sure that the Chinese and the Russians are incapable of delivering weapon systems to Iran that threaten us,” he told Fox News.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump fans swear off Fox News after hosts praise Biden speech
Fans of Donald Trump did not care much for coverage of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech on Thursday night on Fox News, taking to social media to complain about the all-star panel of host's lavish praise of the Democrat.
With news personality Bret Baier claiming Biden's speech was “the best he’s been” and "what he needed to do,” colleague Chris Wallace added, Biden "blew a hole" in Trump's contention that Biden isn't up to the task.
“Remember, Donald Trump has been talking for months about how Joe Biden is mentally shot, a captive of the left,” Wallace suggested. “And yes, Biden was reading from a TelePrompter, from a prepared speech. But I thought he blew a hole, a big hole in that characterization.”
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump rants that he ‘embarrassed’ himself with ‘egotistical’ RNC speech
Just days before this year's Republican National Convention is set to begin, President Donald Trump spoke to the Council for National Policy on Friday, where he described his previous RNC speech in 2016 as egotistical.
During that speech, Trump proclaimed that “I alone” can fix America’s problems.
“You know, when I made that statement, I was a little embarrassed,” he told the conservative group on Friday, “because it sounds so egotistical. It’s like an egotistical statement. I was a little embarrassed.”
“But there was no other way to say it,” Trump continued. “We have to win the election. I’m the one… If we don’t win it’s all gone. Okay? It’s all gone.”
COVID-19
US coronavirus cases are falling but challenges persist
New daily cases of the coronavirus have been dropping sharply in the United States for weeks -- but experts don't know if Americans will have the discipline to bring the epidemic truly under control.
After exceeding 70,000 confirmed infections per day in July, the country recorded 43,000 cases on Thursday.
Hospitalizations have fallen by a third, and the number of deaths, which has been more than thousand per day should logically follow.
"I do think we're going to start to see significant declines in the mortality across the country in the next... hopefully next week," said Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a talk hosted by the medical journal JAMA.