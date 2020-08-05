US will stand by Guaidó — but senators cast doubt on policy towards Venezuela
The United States will continue supporting Venezuela’s National Assembly President Juan Guaidó as the country’s rightful leader, despite Nicolás Maduro’s efforts to orchestrate a “fraudulent” election, a top U.S. diplomat said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.“Juan Guaidó occupies the office of the interim president because it was vacant as a result of the May 2018 corrupt and fraudulent presidential elections,” said Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams during a hearing in the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee.“It cannot be that Maduro can improve his situation, legally or practical…
‘Hell yes’: Experts say America has become a failed state in 2020
Since 2000 we have had two major economic crashes, the related issue of persistent income inequality and an environmental crisis that threatens the future of civilization. In 2020 we are also facing a pandemic and a social uprising against institutional racism, made worse President Trump's incompetence and the apparent threat he poses to democracy. One might say the real question isn't whether the U.S. is a failed state, but how we can pull ourselves out of the muck before it is too late.
Ohio UAW director accused of harassment resigns, avoiding union trial
A UAW regional director representing union members in Ohio and Indiana who had faced a possible union trial over harassment claims is resigning.The news of Region 2B Director Rich Rankin’s resignation, which was effective immediately, as both regional director and a UAW employee was announced in a joint statement from the UAW and Rankin Tuesday afternoon. The union said it was withdrawing with prejudice the union charges under Article 30 of the UAW constitution, and Rankin did not admit wrongdoing.“Director Rankin’s resignation was a personal decision and does not reflect an admission of any k... (more…)
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s challenger hit with campaign finance complaint
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party officials charged Tuesday that Antone Melton-Meaux, the top challenger to incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, skirted campaign finance laws by hiding some of his top political consultants in next week’s nationally watched Democratic primary.A Federal Election Commission complaint obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune alleges that Melton-Meaux’s campaign violated federal election law by “conspiring to intentionally obscure” the identity of political consultants listed as limited liability corporations working on his challenge to Omar in a hot... (more…)