USPS warns Pennsylvania it can’t deliver all mail ballots by the legal deadline

Published

43 mins ago

on

On Thursday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Postal Service is warning the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania it may be unable to deliver the required volume of mail-in ballots before the legal deadline of receipt.

“The warning came in a July 29 letter from Thomas J. Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president for the Postal Service, to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, whose department oversees elections,” reported Jonathan Lai and Ellie Rushing. “That letter was made public for the first time late Thursday in a filing the Pennsylvania Department of State submitted to the state Supreme Court, in which it asked the court to order that mail ballots be counted as long as they are received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election.”

“If the court agrees, it will increase the likelihood that the results of the presidential race between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden won’t be known for days after the election,” continued the report. “The post office’s letter to the state, which came as President Donald Trump has mounted false attacks on mail voting, warned that ‘certain deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots are incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards.'”

Trump’s appointment of GOP donor and former logistics executive Louis DeJoy as postmaster general has raised a number of alarms, as his tenure has already seen a number of policy changes and leadership shakeups that are reportedly slowing down mail service.

Already mail-in ballots are expected to be cast in far greater volume than usual this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.


Here’s Kamala Harris’ big plan to ensure Trump loses

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Washington Post outlined how Joe Biden's campaign plans to leverage Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to boost voter turnout in swing states.

"Within the first 24 hours after Sen. Kamala D. Harris was named Joe Biden’s running mate, top Democrats were reaching out to syndicated Black radio hosts, eager to line up appearances for Harris on their popular shows," reported Matt Viser. "In roughly the same period, Biden’s campaign cited Harris in a broad fundraising appeal, raising an impressive $34 million, largely from a new set of donors excited by Harris’s role, and sold $1.2 million worth of Biden-Harris lawn signs."

Watch Rachel Maddow narrate salacious excerpts from Michael Cohen’s new tell-all book ‘Disloyal’

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC on Thursday read excerpts from Michael Cohen's forthcoming book on his time working as Donald Trump's lawyer and fixer.

The book, “Disloyal: A Memoir. The true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump is set to be released before the November election.

Cohen released the forward to his book online, which describes allegations of deviant sex acts -- and a backchannel to Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, the hashtags for "Urine Trouble Trump" and "Golden Showers Trump" trended on Twitter after Cohen's allegations.

