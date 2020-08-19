Veep star Julia Louis-Drefus praises future Madam Vice President Kamala Harris
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus won six consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of fictional politician Selina Meyer on the hit HBO series Veep.
The actress, who has won more Emmy and Screen Actor Guild Awards than any other performer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on the night she will officially accept the Democratic National Committee’s nomination as the vice presidential nominee.
Only 76 days until we can call these two Mr. President and Madam Vice President ❤️#MVP #demconvention pic.twitter.com/tS8UuWX5kg
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 19, 2020
Can't wait to see my VEEP tonight!
Looking at you, @KamalaHarris!#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/djlb78JRYg
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 20, 2020
