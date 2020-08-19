Veep star Julia Louis-Drefus praises future Madam Vice President Kamala Harris

Jill Biden is the "tough and loyal" partner to an American politician whose personal tragedies have sometimes overshadowed his accomplishments. But the energetic campaign surrogate is suddenly in the spotlight as her husband Joe becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.

The alliance goes back more than four decades, to when Joe Biden was in a dark place. He had lost his wife and daughter in a car crash in 1972 and was raising his young boys as a widow, commuting daily from Delaware to Washington where he served as a US senator.

Then he met Jill Jacobs, and they married in 1977. They have been a socio-political power center ever since, through two failed presidential runs, his eight years as vice president and the death of his son Beau due to cancer.