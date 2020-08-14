‘Very good news’: Law prof praises Kentucky’s bipartisan compromise to allow everyone to vote by mail

The state of Kentucky was praised on Friday after a bipartisan agreement was reached to expand voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any Kentucky voter wary of the risk of COVID-19 will be able to vote in the Nov. 3 general election by mailing in an absentee ballot. Voters will also have the option of casting a ballot in person during the three weeks leading up to the election, or waiting until Election Day,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Friday.

“Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the voting procedure Friday after reaching a deal on how this fall’s election will be conducted as the coronavirus continues to spread,” the newspaper reported. “The Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state, who oversees elections, said there will be an absentee voting policy in November that will let people who are concerned about COVID-19 ask for an absentee ballot using an online portal. They can then mail the ballot or place it in a drop box.”

Kentucky is the scene of a battleground U.S. Senate race, with former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Josh Douglas, an election law and voting rights professor at the University of Kentucky School of Law, praised the “very good news.”

Here is the thread he posted on Twitter:

KY will essentially run election in 3 stages. First is vote-by-mail. Online portal to request a mail-in ballot will open on Aug. 21. Voters will have until Oct. 9 to request a ballot. Though an “excuse” is needed, any voter can say they want to vote by mail cause of #COVID. 2/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

The relevant language is “of an age, or possessing of a health condition or vulnerability, or potentially in contact [with someone with age or health concerns] that the voter believes subjects the voter or other person to unacceptable risk of harm from the novel coronavirus.” 4/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

Voters can return their ballots via secure ballot drop boxes—and there will be more than in June (though still maybe not enough). They can also mail them in. 6/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

.@KYSecState just reiterated: "it's the voter's subjective determination" if they have a #COVID reason to vote absentee. It's the voter's "subjective decision." 8/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

In addition—and this is HUGE—counties must notify voters regarding ANY rejected ballot and give that voter an opportunity to cure the error. That means that missing signature, mismatched signature, removal of flap, etc. can all be cured–by 6 days after election. 10/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

Second: early voting. Early voting will open on Oct. 13, meaning there will be *three weeks* of early voting. That must include three Saturdays for at least 4 hours on those Saturdays. Anyone can vote early in-person. 12/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

There will be fewer polling places because of a lack of poll workers. But hopefully counties will submit sensible plans, and both the (Dem) Gov and (Repub) SOS must agree to those plans to reduce polling places. 14/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

The new law allows anyone without a photo ID, but with a non-photo ID, to fill out the reasonable impediment form. The problem is that the list of reasons is not inclusive enough. The new rule expands list of reasons for why someone doesn’t have an ID to include COVID. 16/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

I was very concerned about absentee voters needing to print out a copy of their ID, as text of new photo ID law seems to require. That’s not necessary with the online portal serving as the identity check through DMV data. 18/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

I think the court hearing the @ACLUofKY case will reject ACLU’s first claim on modifying the election procedures—they did that very well!—but there’s a chance the court will still order the state to delay photo ID law entirely. 20/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

So where do we end up? A more expansive voting plan than normal. Remember that KY normally has restrictive voting laws: excuse required for absentee or early voting, with limited list of excuses. This is pretty close to the better plan from the successful June primary. 22/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

(2) Fewer mail-in ballots will be rejected because voters notified of all mistakes, not just signature mismatches as in June. (3) Early voting for three weeks, including at least four hours on each of the three Saturdays leading up to Election Day. 24/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

(5) New photo ID law still in place, but more excuses allowed under reasonable impediment provision due to COVID and online portal pulling DMV data for voters using vote-by-mail. 26/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

This is again a model for how election administration should be done. Most people should find something they like here—and most importantly, voters have multiple options for voting this November. #AllEyesonKentucky once again for good election law news. 28/ — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) August 14, 2020

All Kentucky voters will have the option to vote by mail if they’re wary of COVID-19https://t.co/gfmSi5n1kz pic.twitter.com/0ELRiOGUyu — Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) August 14, 2020