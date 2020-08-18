Quantcast
Connect with us

Veterans Affairs scrambling to find alternatives to USPS as medication shipments slow down: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

Louis DeJoy speaking to a local news outlet. (FOX8 WGHP/Screencapture)

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the Department of Veterans Affairs is increasingly trying to use alternatives to the Postal Service as critical shipments of veterans’ medication is delayed, including private competitors like UPS and FedEx.

“The VA acknowledged the change in an email to a veterans group called Disabled Vets of America after it raised the issue on behalf of patients who had reported significant delays in receiving medication from USPS in recent weeks amid a nationwide slowdown, according to a copy of the correspondence reviewed by CNN,” reported Zachary Cohen. Areas where the VA is switching to private delivery service “include Detroit, parts of New York and New Jersey, which were identified as hotspots with delivery delays, according to the VA email to veterans group.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“VA has experienced an influx in mail-order prescriptions during the coronavirus pandemic as entry restrictions at facilities have prevented large numbers of patients from refilling their medications in person, a regional VA official told CNN,” the report continued.

The VA maintains that it is not completely unprecedented for the agency to use private delivery services, and that most medications still being shipped by USPS arrive within three days. However, according to the Military Times, some senators have reported that they have heard from “hundreds” of veterans who have been waiting for vital medications for weeks, some of whom have missed doses as a result.

Faced with public outrage and state lawsuits over USPS policy changes blamed for delays, President Donald Trump’s newly-appointed postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, announced on Tuesday the Postal Service would pause the changes ahead of the November election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I’ve warned of this risk for years’: US elections chief says Russia report demands immediate action

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

On Tuesday, in response to the bipartisan Senate report detailing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Federal Election Commission chairwoman Ellen Weintraub warned that the revelations mandate action to safeguard the integrity of the vote.

Today’s blockbuster bipartisan Senate Intel report shows we need a full govt effort to close campaign finance loopholes that can be exploited by Russia and other malign foreign actors targeting our elections. I’ve warned of this risk for years. 77 days to the election. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/eDkMnC3Cdb

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Night two of the virtual DNC Convention features two former presidents

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Night two of the 2020 virtual Democratic National Committee Convention will feature speeches from two former presidents.

Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton are two of the speakers set to address the nation.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will speak from in front of the Statue of Liberty. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is also on the lineup.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be given 60 seconds in a controversial decision.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Dem Convention panned for hyping Colin Powell while sidelining Ocasio-Cortez

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Progressives have continued to criticize the Democratic National Convention for another night of Republicans dominating the convention.

On Tuesday, the satirical publication The Onion published a hard-hitting piece headlined, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Upgraded To Full DNC Speaking Slot After Announcing Support For Iraq War."

That joke came only hours before the DNC announced that Iraq War accomplice Colin Powell would be addressing the convention -- and would be given more time than the 60 seconds given to AOC.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image