Quantcast
Connect with us

Veterans group hits draft-dodging Trump with new ad blasting his war on the mail

Published

1 min ago

on

The veterans’ rights group VoteVets is going after President Donald Trump for his war on the U.S. mail, explaining that while he might think it’s about preventing Democrats from voting it’s hurting veterans and soldiers.

“After five draft deferments and faked bone spurs excuses Trump is finally going to war — with the U.S. Postal Service,” the ad begins. “Yeah, the Post Office. The one that American troops have relied on for over 200 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad showed old photos of soldiers getting mail from their families about news from home. It also explained that soldiers rely on the Postal Service to deliver their ballots while they’re stationed overseas and bring them back home so they can participate in the democracy while defending it abroad.

But more, when the service of these vets is finished, the ad explains that they depend on the Post Office to deliver their medication from the VA.

“Today and every single workday 330,000 veterans are due a prescription drug delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. And today, tens of thousands aren’t getting their prescriptions because Donald Trump declared war on the mail. Firing workers, disrupting deliveries, defunding operations. The thing is, this is just a warm-up for the Fall. Donald Trump plans to disrupt absentee ballots and vote-by-mail for millions of Americans in the middle of a pandemic he failed to control. Because Donald Trump knows if the mail delivers ballots to America’s veterans, we’ll deliver a message right back. You lose.

See the ad below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Jared Kushner twice refuses to deny that he discussed the 2020 election with Kanye West

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday refused to confirm or deny whether he had talked to musician and presidential hopeful Kanye West about the upcoming election.

During a press briefing, Kushner was asked about reports that he had recently met with Kanye, who has faced accusations that he is attempting to run a "spoiler" campaign to pull Black voters away from Joe Biden. "Did you discuss the election?" a reporter asked Kushner.

"Kanye is been a friend of mine for 10 years. We talk every now and then about different things. We both happened to be in Colorado so we got together and had a discussion about a lot of things. He has great ideas for what he would like to see happen in the country. That is why he has the candidacy that he has been doing," Kushner replied.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump praises GOP candidate as ‘a real winner’ – then she gets outed as a 9/11 truther

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the verge of becoming Republican member of Congress. She also is an adherent of the QAnon conspiracy cult. But that hasn't stopped President Trump from praising her as a "real winner" after her primary victory.

It turns out that QAnon, which claims that Hollywood and D.C. elites are involved in Satanic child sex trafficking rings, isn't the only conspiracy theory Greene believes in. She also apparently believes in the age-old claim that the U.S. government was behind the attacks on September 11, 2001.

"Barack Obama becomes president in 2008, okay? By that time in our American history, we had George Bush for eight years ... we had witnessed 9/11 ... the terrorist attack in New York and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, and the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon," she said on a recent webcast. "It's odd there's never any evidence shown for a plane at the Pentagon."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Women are making Trump ‘melt down’ — or turn tail and run: columnist

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump doesn’t like being challenged by any media figures, even if they are conservative white males like Fox News’ Chris Wallace or The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol. But female reporters, in particular, seem to rattle Trump, as journalist Jack Shafer argues in an op-ed published in Politico this week.

Shafer describes a pattern, explaining, “It starts with a reporter, usually a female reporter, asking President Donald Trump hard, tenacious questions at a news conference. Trump’s jaw seizes up, rattled and dumbfounded by the questions that he can’t or won’t answer. He abruptly ends the presser by saying, ‘Thank you very much’ and stalking out of the room.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out