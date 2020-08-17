COVID victim’s daughter goes off at DNC Convention: Dad’s ‘only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump’
President Donald Trump was ripped by the daughter of a coronavirus pandemic victim during the opening night of the Democratic National Committee Convention on Monday.
Kristin Urquiza said her father contracted the virus after listening to Trump dismiss the severity of the crisis. He went to a karaoke bar with friends and subsequently died.
“I’m one of the many who has lost a loved one to COVID. My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn’t … My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” she said.
“The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in, and the America that my father died in,” she argued. “Enough is enough.”
“One of the last things that my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump. And so, when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad,” she explained.
"The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in, and the America that my father died in."#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/CwYr5RXfcD
— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump campaign rips Republicans as ‘useful idiots’ for speaking at the DNC Convention
President Donald Trump's campaign lashed out at four Republicans scheduled to speak during the first night of the Democratic National Committee's virtual 2020 convention.
"The four 'Republicans' featured at the Democrat convention tonight are nothing but useful idiots for the radical left," the Trump campaign said in a statement.
"John Kasich is a sore loser and a political opportunist who went back on his word to support the Republican nominee in 2016," the campaign said of the former Ohio governor.
"Susan Molinari is a swamp creature who made millions lobbying on behalf of Vladimir Putin," the campaign said of the former GOP congresswoman.
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: Democrats gather virtually for convention with headliner Michelle Obama
Former vice president Joe Biden will "tell the truth and trust science" if he is elected to the White House in November, former First Lady Michelle Obama said on Monday as Democrats kicked off their now-virtual convention.
With the Democratic party poised to officially anoint the 77-year-old Biden as its presidential candidate, President Donald Trump defied coronavirus concerns and staged competing events in Wisconsin and neighboring Minnesota.
Michelle Obama was given the primetime slot on the opening night of the Democratic convention, which was to have been held over four days in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but which is now taking place almost entirely online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.