VIDEO: Milwaukee BLM protesters shot at as they march through residential neighborhood

In an incident that was documented on social media this Monday, Black Lives Matter protesters on a cross-country protest walk from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. were fired upon in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said the incident occurred on Lincoln Highway in Bedford County.

The shot apparently came from a homeowner in the neighborhood. At one point in the video, three men can be seen staring down protesters, one of them seemingly carrying a rifle.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the shots ring out, some marchers can be heard trying to reason with the men.

Activist Frank Nitty, who documented the incident, can be seen in another video holding a person with a bloody shirt as they race to the hospital.

Two people are being questioned by investigators, according to local media.

Watch the video below, via TMZ: