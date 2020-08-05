Video of dead North Carolina man shows him begging for his life as jail guards held him for 12 minutes

On Wednesday, according to WXII, new footage was released showing the leadup to the death of John Neville, a Black North Carolina man held in a jail in Forsyth County.

“A judge released body camera footage Wednesday worn by officers inside the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem on the morning inmate John Neville suffered a medical emergency and was restrained,” said the report. “Neville died as a result of his injuries and five correction officers, along with a nurse, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in their handling of the situation that led to his death.”

The video shows Neville struggling and pleading for help as officers pinned him to the floor of the detention facility for 12 minutes, saying “I can’t breathe.”

According to The Daily Beast, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr.apologized to Neville’s family in a press conference on Tuesday, saying that he wept over the footage and telling his son, “Your father has changed the way health care will be dispensed at the Forsyth County Detention Center, as well as how it will be dispensed throughout this region.”

Watch the footage here.