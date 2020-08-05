Quantcast
Connect with us

Video of dead North Carolina man shows him begging for his life as jail guards held him for 12 minutes

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, according to WXII, new footage was released showing the leadup to the death of John Neville, a Black North Carolina man held in a jail in Forsyth County.

“A judge released body camera footage Wednesday worn by officers inside the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem on the morning inmate John Neville suffered a medical emergency and was restrained,” said the report. “Neville died as a result of his injuries and five correction officers, along with a nurse, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in their handling of the situation that led to his death.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Neville struggling and pleading for help as officers pinned him to the floor of the detention facility for 12 minutes, saying “I can’t breathe.”

According to The Daily Beast, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr.apologized to Neville’s family in a press conference on Tuesday, saying that he wept over the footage and telling his son, “Your father has changed the way health care will be dispensed at the Forsyth County Detention Center, as well as how it will be dispensed throughout this region.”

Watch the footage here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Video of slain North Carolina man shows him begging for his life as jail guards held him for 12 minutes

Published

1 min ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

On Wednesday, according to WXII, new footage was released showing the leadup to the death of John Neville, a Black North Carolina man held in a jail in Forsyth County.

"A judge released body camera footage Wednesday worn by officers inside the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem on the morning inmate John Neville suffered a medical emergency and was restrained," said the report. "Neville died as a result of his injuries and five correction officers, along with a nurse, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in their handling of the situation that led to his death."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Joy Reid spoofs The X-Files in hilarious video mocking Trump’s UFO conversation with Lou Dobbs

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

MSNBC host Joy Reid made a hilarious spoof of "The X-Files" on her Wednesday show after President Donald Trump had a conversation on air with Fox's Lou Dobbs about UFOs.

Trump called into Dobbs' show Tuesday night, and the two started talking about UFOs. Dobbs said his friends were asking if Trump was going to do anything about the UFOs and release any information about it. The president said that since Dobbs is the nation's top "expert" on UFOs, he would probably differ to Dobbs on the issue.

Dobbs and Trump are so close that Trump regularly calls the Fox Business host to gossip about people and regularly puts him on speakerphone in the Oval Office to demand his aides listen to what Dobbs says.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Both of Tennessee’s major GOP Senate candidates were exposed to COVID-19: officials

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

On Wednesday, WJHL reported that both of the major Republican Senate candidates in Tennessee, former ambassador Bill Hagerty and physician Manny Sethi, may have been exposed to coronavirus at a recent public event.

"Hamilton County Health Department confirmed Wednesday there was a virus exposure at a Lincoln Day Dinner in Chattanooga, a GOP event that was held Friday," said the report. "According to the county, case investigations concluded that a person attended the event while in their infectious period. Senate GOP hopefuls Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty were in attendance. They are locked in a tough race for an open seat."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image