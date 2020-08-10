Video shows California cops pointing guns at Black teens who were being threatened by homeless man

Law enforcement officers in Santa Clarita, California were seen on video pointing weapons at Black teens who were allegedly being threatened by a homeless man.

The video was posted by Instagram user Tammilaray.

“I wanted to share what happened to my son yesterday in SCV when he was with a couple of friends sitting at a bus stop headed home,” the Instagram user explained. “He was attacked by a gentleman (homeless guy) who approached them and first asked them if they had any crack then tried to take their things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the manager of the nearby Buffalo Wild Wings called the cops to get help for the teens.

“‘One’ caller called the police and reported two black guys are attacking a homeless guy,” Tammilaray said. “This is how the police responded. This is something my son and his friends will never forget. I’m still wonder how will I ever help my son recover from this traumatic experience. Please pray for my family. Please Share to protect our kids!!!”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that they received a call about two adult males hitting another man with a skateboard. The department said the two teens were released and no arrests were made. “The Dept doesn’t know what happened to the homeless man,” TMZ added.

Watch the video and read the report below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Santa Clarita point their guns & arrest the teenagers who needed their help pic.twitter.com/GPjQo80ICd — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 10, 2020