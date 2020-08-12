Viral #ProgressivesForBiden video gets more than one million views hours after Joe Biden announces Kamala Harris
In the hours after Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate the folks at Really American PAC released a video that’s gone viral – more than one million views on Twitter in just 15 hours.
“As progressives we have got to think strategically,” the video, reliving some of Bernie Sanders’ comments on the 2020 race, shows the Vermont Senator and progressive icon saying. “We have to do everything we can to get Biden elected.”
“I think we can push the most progressive agenda since Franklin Delano Roosevelt,” Sanders adds.
“This election will be won by whoever’s base turns out in greater numbers,” Justin Horwitz, Founder and Executive Director of Really American says on the PAC’s website. “At this point, it’s not about convincing Trump supporters to vote for Biden and Harris. We need to convince our progressive base that rallied behind Bernie Sanders to vote for the Biden/Harris ticket.”
Watch:
Bernie Sanders is all in for Biden/Harris. Are you? #ProgressivesForBiden pic.twitter.com/Llmb9O9Aer
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 11, 2020
