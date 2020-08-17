Quantcast
Virginia governor questions ‘highly unusual charges’ against Black legislator pushing ‘long-overdue police reform’

Published

1 min ago

on

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (Facebook)

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) criticized the “highly unusual” prosecution of state Sen. Louise Lucas, the first Black woman Senate President Pro Tempore of Virginia, who is being charged in connection with the destruction of a Confederate monument in Portsmouth.

Lucas has been charged with two felonies, including conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000, for her alleged role in an incident in which a Confederate statue was torn apart by protesters, falling on one and causing injury. Also being charged is a school board member and several local NAACP representatives.


Pence triggers outrage by boasting about stock market during pandemic: ‘Is that all you guys care about?’

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence boasted about the performance of the NASDAQ index in a new tweet.

Another RECORD broken for NASDAQ today! This economy is coming back under President @realDonaldTrump and it will keep growing with #FOURMOREYEARS!

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 17, 2020

WATCH: Trump makes shocking claim that if he loses it is proof the election was ‘rigged’

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday continued to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election by claiming that he would win an fair election.

“The only way we're going to lose this election is the election is rigged," Trump told supporters at a rally in Oshkosh.

Of course, it is entirely possible for the election to be fair and result in Trump losing.

Public polling on the race shows Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in national polls and in polls of key battleground states.

Trump finishes by telling the crowd to make sure their vote is counted. “The only way we lose this election is if it’s rigged.” @fox11news pic.twitter.com/RZcKzGVS3i

Ex-Trump official reveals why meeting with the president was ‘terrifying’ — and why he now supports Biden

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project is not the only conservative group that has been airing ads attacking President Donald Trump: Republican Voters Against Trump has also been making a case against reelecting him. But they're tactic is different. Rather than getitng under Trump's skin, RVAT tries to persuade uneasy GOP voters to abandon the president by offering testimonials from people just like them.

In an ad RVAT tweeted on Monday, Miles Taylor — former chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — revealed that when he was serving in the admnistration, the things he witnessed were “terrifying.”

