Virginia mayor faces calls to resign after claiming Joe Biden had picked Aunt Jemima for VP

On Monday, WTOP reported that Barry Presgraves, the mayor of Luray, Virginia, faces calls to resign following his post on social media that “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick.”

“Mayor Barry Presgraves has been in office since 2008, but earlier announced he would not seek reelection in 2020. A lifelong town resident, he had previously served on the town council,” reported Neal Augenstein. “A screenshot, purportedly from Presgraves’ personal Facebook page, was shared with WTOP but was not online Monday.”

Meet Barry Presgraves, the Mayor of Luray, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/4aiJ8j8gV4 — Seeking an Entanglement (@Keli__Kelz) August 3, 2020

“I am writing to strongly urge you to resign over a racist comment you made on Facebook,” wrote Luray Town Councilwoman Leah Pence in an email to the mayor. “The comment you posted has a type of humor that has not been appropriate or funny in my lifetime or yours.”

Biden has narrowed down his vice presidential selection to a small handful of finalists, most of them Black women. He is expected to make his announcement next week.