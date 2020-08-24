Was Donald Trump, Jr. ‘coked out of his mind’ during RNC speech?

Donald Trump, Jr. addressed the Republican National Committee on Monday, urging Americans to trust his father with four more years in office.

But instead of focusing on the words coming out of his mouth, many Twitter users were focused on his eyes, with many wondering if he might have been on drugs.

Here’s some of what people were saying about his speech:

In fairness, this is the longest I have been able to watch without changing the channel. — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) August 25, 2020

Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr, what’s with the glassy, red eyes? — Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) August 25, 2020

What’s wrong with @DonaldJTrumpJr ‘s eyes?? He’s either high or on the verge of crying. Also, didn’t he criticize Joe Biden for reading off a teleprompter? What the heck is he doing right now? 🤣🤣🤣 #RNCConvention2020 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 25, 2020

Donald Trump Jr’s eyes aren’t like that because of cocaine they’re like that because his dad made him cry — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) August 25, 2020

donald trump jr has still got those visibly moist glass eyes — Tracy Moore (@iusedtobepoor) August 25, 2020

#Presidementia #TrumpDementiaSyndrome RNC Monday Night (15): Don Jr. was not well prepped for this nightmarish moment. This is shocking. He is loud, agitated, angry, with weepy eyes & signs of impairment different from his dangerously demented daddy. What’s wrong with him? — John M. Talmadge, MD (@JohnMTalmadgeMD) August 25, 2020

Was Don Jr coked up? pic.twitter.com/pKVhlm5a4q — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 25, 2020

this is the whitest color i could find in don jr's eyes pic.twitter.com/K4qmi2GpTI — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 25, 2020

Don Jr clearly high as a kite, shouting through tears about how the radical left wants to cancel the founding fathers feels like a grim glimpse into his inevitable future run for office pic.twitter.com/Gtl311Wa3A — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) August 25, 2020

I don't think Don Jr. gets the good cocaine. I think he buys off the street and sometimes it's mostly meth. — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) August 25, 2020

When you look in Don Jr’s eyes, you can see his drug dealer starin’ back at you. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 25, 2020

RNC Drinking Game: Donald Trump Jr. is so coked out of his mind, whenever he manages to get his eyes to blink, you drink. — Chris Buck (@StopherBuck) August 25, 2020

Look at how glossy Trump Jr.’s eyes are. That chode is lit! — BlueIvy’sPearls (@KirkWrites79) August 25, 2020

Trump Jr.'s eyes are bizarre and he's been acting erratically. Somethin ain't right. https://t.co/b3FRX2adF0 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 25, 2020

What is under ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ eyes? He looks like he’s got that grease on that is put on boxers between rounds… pic.twitter.com/fGgeVmHxaJ — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) August 25, 2020

Donald Trump Jr eyes need Visine. I think he lit! 🥃 — Finesse Mitchell (@Finessemitchell) August 25, 2020

I know that people love this guy—and he’s definitely practiced this speech, he’s not yelling like Guilfoyle—but his vibe is creepy af. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) August 25, 2020