Was Donald Trump, Jr. ‘coked out of his mind’ during RNC speech?

Published

21 mins ago

on

Donald Trump, Jr. (screengrab)

Donald Trump, Jr. addressed the Republican National Committee on Monday, urging Americans to trust his father with four more years in office.

But instead of focusing on the words coming out of his mouth, many Twitter users were focused on his eyes, with many wondering if he might have been on drugs.

Here’s some of what people were saying about his speech:

2020 Election

https://twitter.com/CorkGaines/status/1298086979121418240

https://twitter.com/BradWollack/status/1298086361379954688

https://twitter.com/gailkimITSME/status/1298085863138693124

https://twitter.com/samlymatters/status/1298085506677432322

