Was Donald Trump, Jr. ‘coked out of his mind’ during RNC speech?
Donald Trump, Jr. addressed the Republican National Committee on Monday, urging Americans to trust his father with four more years in office.
But instead of focusing on the words coming out of his mouth, many Twitter users were focused on his eyes, with many wondering if he might have been on drugs.
Here’s some of what people were saying about his speech:
In fairness, this is the longest I have been able to watch without changing the channel.
— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) August 25, 2020
Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr, what’s with the glassy, red eyes?
— Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) August 25, 2020
What’s wrong with @DonaldJTrumpJr ‘s eyes?? He’s either high or on the verge of crying. Also, didn’t he criticize Joe Biden for reading off a teleprompter? What the heck is he doing right now? 🤣🤣🤣 #RNCConvention2020
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 25, 2020
Donald Trump Jr’s eyes aren’t like that because of cocaine they’re like that because his dad made him cry
— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) August 25, 2020
donald trump jr has still got those visibly moist glass eyes
— Tracy Moore (@iusedtobepoor) August 25, 2020
#Presidementia #TrumpDementiaSyndrome RNC Monday Night (15): Don Jr. was not well prepped for this nightmarish moment. This is shocking. He is loud, agitated, angry, with weepy eyes & signs of impairment different from his dangerously demented daddy. What’s wrong with him?
— John M. Talmadge, MD (@JohnMTalmadgeMD) August 25, 2020
Was Don Jr coked up? pic.twitter.com/pKVhlm5a4q
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 25, 2020
this is the whitest color i could find in don jr's eyes pic.twitter.com/K4qmi2GpTI
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 25, 2020
Don Jr clearly high as a kite, shouting through tears about how the radical left wants to cancel the founding fathers feels like a grim glimpse into his inevitable future run for office pic.twitter.com/Gtl311Wa3A
— Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) August 25, 2020
Dry your nose (and your eyes) Donald Trump, Jr.
It's showing, sir. #RNCConvention2020 #RNC2020
— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 25, 2020
I don't think Don Jr. gets the good cocaine. I think he buys off the street and sometimes it's mostly meth.
— Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) August 25, 2020
When you look in Don Jr’s eyes, you can see his drug dealer starin’ back at you.
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 25, 2020
RNC Drinking Game: Donald Trump Jr. is so coked out of his mind, whenever he manages to get his eyes to blink, you drink.
— Chris Buck (@StopherBuck) August 25, 2020
Look at how glossy Trump Jr.’s eyes are. That chode is lit!
— BlueIvy’sPearls (@KirkWrites79) August 25, 2020
Is @DonaldJTrumpJr high?
He looks high.
His eyes are sooooo red and glazed over.#RepublicanConvention #TrumpChaos #IsDJTJrHigh
— (((Alan Rosenblatt, PhD))) #BidenHarris2020 (@DrDigiPol) August 25, 2020
Trump Jr.'s eyes are bizarre and he's been acting erratically. Somethin ain't right. https://t.co/b3FRX2adF0
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 25, 2020
What is under @DonaldJTrumpJr eyes? He looks like he’s got that grease on that is put on boxers between rounds… pic.twitter.com/fGgeVmHxaJ
— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) August 25, 2020
Donald Trump Jr eyes need Visine. I think he lit! 🥃
— Finesse Mitchell (@Finessemitchell) August 25, 2020
I know that people love this guy—and he’s definitely practiced this speech, he’s not yelling like Guilfoyle—but his vibe is creepy af.
— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) August 25, 2020
2020 Election
Was Donald Trump, Jr. ‘coked out of his mind’ during RNC speech?
Donald Trump, Jr. addressed the Republican National Committee on Monday, urging Americans to trust his father with four more years in office.
But instead of focusing on the words coming out of his mouth, many Twitter users were focused on his eyes, with many wondering if he might have been on drugs.
Here's some of what people were saying about his speech:
https://twitter.com/CorkGaines/status/1298086979121418240
https://twitter.com/BradWollack/status/1298086361379954688
https://twitter.com/gailkimITSME/status/1298085863138693124
https://twitter.com/samlymatters/status/1298085506677432322
2020 Election
‘North Korean propaganda lady’ Kimberly Guilfoyle bashed for ‘full fascist’ RNC speech
On Monday, at the Republican National Convention, Trump strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage to give a forceful speech attacking Democrats and warning that they pose a threat to the American way of life.
The speech was panned by commenters on social media, who found it jarring and aggressive.
kimberly guilfoyle yelling like the north korean propaganda lady
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2020
2020 Election
Trump at the RNC claims Democrats are the ones who want to get rid of postal workers
On Monday, President Donald Trump made his first appearance at the Republican National Convention — and appeared onscreen at the White House with several people including a postal worker.
The president used the opportunity to push back on the recent reports of postal delays, flatly denying everything and trying to claim, with no basis or explanation, that it's Democrats who are trying to get rid of the Postal Service — even though Democrats just passed a bill to increase USPS funding.