WATCH: Arizona man throws tantrum about masks — and his son has to pick him up and carry him out of the store

Video posted online purports to show a man being carried out of a store in Tucson, Arizona after a loud rant against wearing masks.
“People won’t learn, these people won’t learn,” a man in a blue shirt, shorts and sunglasses is heard saying, to nobody in particular.
“You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real,” he shouted.
“Look at you fools, you got a f*cking doily on your face. You ret*rd, you look like you f*cking got it off your mom’s countertop,” he continued.
At thq5 point, a much larger man with a mask over his beard approached the anti-mask activist.
“What’s going on?” he asked.
“You’re a dork, look at you, you giant f*cking dork,” the anti-mask activist said as his son restrained him. “Come outside and show me how tough you are.”
“I’ll beat that f*cking mask off your face,” he threatened, as his son physically picked him up and removed him from the store. “F*cking p*ssies, you’re all a bunch of p*ssies wearing masks!”
“Goodbye,” a woman can be heard shouting off-camera.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.