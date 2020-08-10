WATCH: Arizona man throws tantrum about masks — and his son has to pick him up and carry him out of the store

Video posted online purports to show a man being carried out of a store in Tucson, Arizona after a loud rant against wearing masks.

“People won’t learn, these people won’t learn,” a man in a blue shirt, shorts and sunglasses is heard saying, to nobody in particular.

“You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real,” he shouted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look at you fools, you got a f*cking doily on your face. You ret*rd, you look like you f*cking got it off your mom’s countertop,” he continued.

At thq5 point, a much larger man with a mask over his beard approached the anti-mask activist.

“What’s going on?” he asked.

“You’re a dork, look at you, you giant f*cking dork,” the anti-mask activist said as his son restrained him. “Come outside and show me how tough you are.”

“I’ll beat that f*cking mask off your face,” he threatened, as his son physically picked him up and removed him from the store. “F*cking p*ssies, you’re all a bunch of p*ssies wearing masks!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Goodbye,” a woman can be heard shouting off-camera.

Watch:

Anti-masker in Tucson, AZ throws a tantrum and has to be carried out by his own son pic.twitter.com/ggo4I968aL — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 11, 2020