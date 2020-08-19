WATCH: Bay Area woman accuses Hispanic man of ‘stealing’ public park in racist COVID-19 meltdown

While participating in an outreach effort for the LoveDolores campaign in a San Francisco park, Andrés Patino came across a woman taking down signs and rope that restricted people from entering the playground, according to Mission Local.
When Patino objected to the woman’s actions, the woman launched into a rant that sometimes veered into racist territory.
The woman declared the signs and barriers to be “unlawful” and referred to Patino as a “dumb sheep,” telling her and her entourage to “go to the hospital and tell them to kill you on a ventilator like they’re doing to thousands of others.”
“Yesterday, while doing outreach for LoveDolores, I was approached by this unknown Karen at Dolores Park,” Patino wrote. “Upset about COVID regulations, she took it upon herself to cut & remove the blockade closing the Children’s Playground (mandated by City’s health orders) and verbally harass me.”
Watch the video below:
President Donald Trump has good reason to be concerned about former First Lady Michelle Obama, according to Tim Alberta, the chief political correspondent at Politico.
During an appearance on MSNBC, Alberta doubted that the Republican figures who have endorsed Joe Biden would have much of an impact on the election individually. But "I think collectively, the drip, drip, drip of prominent figures" could have an impact, he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed on Wednesday that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had "frankly admitted" to her that he has no intention of replacing sorting machines and other mail infrastructure that have been removed prior to the 2020 election.
According to MSNBC contributor Sam Stein, Pelosi had a conversation with DeJoy on Wednesday.
"The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure," Pelosi said after speaking to DeJoy.
