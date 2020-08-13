WATCH: Christian parent warns school district that wearing masks is a ‘pagan ritual of satanic worshipers’

Wisconsin’s Elmbrook School District is fully reopening for the coming school year — a decision that was expectedly met with criticism. Nevertheless, the school is requiring students to wear masks while on campus, and a certain Christian parent took umbrage at the rule, saying social distancing and wearing masks are “pagan rituals of satanic worshipers.”

“My kids are Christian they are not subject to wearing masks,” the woman, identified as Heidi Anderson, said at an Elmbrook Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

“Six-foot distance and masks are pagan rituals of satanic worshipers,” Anderson said. “Absorb that in. 6 feet. Where does 6 feet come from, people? Why is not 3? Why is it not 5? Why is it not 10? Why is it not 30? Why is it 6?”

“We are Christians,” she continued. “Our children do not practice Satanic worship. We don’t have them stand six feet apart from each other with facial coverings. Facts and data have been suggested here with no logic. These masks are not proven to stop the virus.”

She went on to accuse the district of relying on the advice of doctors “who are under the control of large medical organizations which benefit financially from the continuation of this emergency.”

“These draconian measures for a disease that has very low morbidity, which is much less likely to happen to our kids than them getting in a car accident and dying, or their grandparents falling in a nursing home, is draconian Socialist tactics and overreach… You are elected to serve us,” she said.

The Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta points out that the 6ft requirement is scientific, not Satanic.

“What’s really troubling is the insinuation that this woman goes to a church where there’s no distancing, and no masks, and no one telling them to change their ways,” Mehta writes. “How many people in this family are asymptomatic carriers? How many people have to die because of her idiotic beliefs and the school board’s negligence?”

Watch the video below. The relevant portion begins at around 53:55: