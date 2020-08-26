WATCH: CNN cuts away from RNC Convention to warn viewers of Hurricane Laura

Current events stepped on coverage of the Republican National Committee Convention on Wednesday, as CNN cut away for an update on the devastating hurricane barreling towards Texas and Louisiana.

“This Hurricane Laura, it’s a Category 4, almost a Category 5, extremely powerful, extremely dangerous,” anchor Wolf Blitzer noted.

“We’re only 7 miles per hour away from Category 5,” meteorologist Tom Sater noted. “It’s already stronger than Hurricane Katrina, it’s in the top ten of the greatest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the continental U.S.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the update on the hurricane, CNN did not return to the convention, instead discussing the other current event rocking America — the murder in Kenosha that is suspected of being committed by a Trump supporter.

#Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Tik Tok profile shows him posing with a long fun, with profile that says “Trump 2020” and “Blue Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/XwPi26D9Ld — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) August 27, 2020

“In addition to the riot and unrest that we’ve seen there since the shooting of an apparently unarmed black man by police, we’ve seen acts of murder and apparently the chief suspect, a 17-year-old, is a supporter of President Trump, which is why I find it kind of surprising that the continued language about mobs in the street has been used,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said.

Watch: