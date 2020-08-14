Quantcast
WATCH: ‘Completely out of control’ subway rider quotes Trump’s slur as he rages at Asian woman

Published

2 hours ago

on

(Screenshot/Twitter.com)

A video making the rounds on social media shows a man launch into a racist tirade against against an Asian woman on a New York subway, saying phrases like “kung flu” in an apparent echoing of a slur from President Trump.

“You have the right to record me too, you f***ing b***h,” the man says in the video that was posted to Twitter.

In another video, the man starts arguing with other passengers, who stepped in to intervene.

“I took this video last night riding A train from 59th Columbus circle to go home around 5:30pm,” the person who uploaded to the video to Twitter wrote in response to an inquiry from the New York City Transit Authority. “The guy in the video went completely out of control and threat to hurt another passenger before he turned to me.”


