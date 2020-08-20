Quantcast
WATCH: Democrats offer emotional tribute to John Lewis — with music by John Legend and Common

Published

1 min ago

on

Common and John Legend at the Democratic National Committee Convention (screengrab)

On the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention, the party paid a lengthy and emotional tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), the last of the original leaders of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

In his memory, the convention broadcast an emotional musical number featuring John Legend and Common.

Lewis was an ardent supporter of expanded voting rights to the end — and House Democrats have already put his name on a sweeping package of voting rights reforms they hope to pass if they win the 2020 election.

You can watch the entire performance here:


Biden goes to church so often ‘he doesn’t even need tear gas and federalized troops’: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

On Thursday, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to support Joe Biden for president — and weighed in on the former vice president's Catholic faith.

"Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there," added Louis-Dreyfus — referencing the Trump administration's forcible clearing of civil rights protesters from Lafayette Square for the president to pose with a Bible at the church across the street.

Louis-Dreyfus' remark provoked an immediate reaction on social media.

Trump tweets ‘you must have an ID’ to get into the Democratic convention — which is all online

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump demanded that more restrictions be placed on voting — and tweeted that if "you must have an ID" to get into the Democratic National Convention, you should have an ID to vote.

To get into the Democrat National Convention, you must have an ID card with a picture...Yet the Democrats refuse to do this when it come to your very important VOTE! Gee, I wonder WHY???

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden’s most important speech ever given during his decades in public service

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden makes the most important speech of his long political career on Thursday as he accepts the party's nomination to take on Republican Donald Trump in an election taking place under the grim shadow of an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

"Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19 -- but he does bear full responsibility for the failed national response," Biden said ahead of his live television speech wrapping up the Democratic convention.

"We've got to hold him accountable this November," the 77-year-old former vice president and long-time senator from Delaware said in a tweet.

