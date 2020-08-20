WATCH: Democrats offer emotional tribute to John Lewis — with music by John Legend and Common

On the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention, the party paid a lengthy and emotional tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), the last of the original leaders of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

In his memory, the convention broadcast an emotional musical number featuring John Legend and Common.

Lewis was an ardent supporter of expanded voting rights to the end — and House Democrats have already put his name on a sweeping package of voting rights reforms they hope to pass if they win the 2020 election.

You can watch the entire performance here: