WATCH: ‘Incredible tornado’ caught on tape by storm chaser

Shocking video was posted to Twitter on Friday by a storm chaser in Canada.

“A tornado has touched down in southwestern Manitoba near Virden,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports. “The funnel cloud was documented and posted to social media by several people in the area, including storm chaser Aaron Jayjack, who shot video of himself standing in front of the twister as it touched down.”

Authorities warned golf ball-sized hail was likely.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the government warned. “Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”