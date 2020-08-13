WATCH: Jared Kushner twice refuses to deny that he discussed the 2020 election with Kanye West

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday refused to confirm or deny whether he had talked to musician and presidential hopeful Kanye West about the upcoming election.

During a press briefing, Kushner was asked about reports that he had recently met with Kanye, who has faced accusations that he is attempting to run a “spoiler” campaign to pull Black voters away from Joe Biden. “Did you discuss the election?” a reporter asked Kushner.

“Kanye is been a friend of mine for 10 years. We talk every now and then about different things. We both happened to be in Colorado so we got together and had a discussion about a lot of things. He has great ideas for what he would like to see happen in the country. That is why he has the candidacy that he has been doing,” Kushner replied.

A few minutes later, he was again asked if he had discussed the election with Kanye. But he again refused to directly deny he talked with Kanye about the 2020 race.

“We had a general discussion more about policy,” Kushner said.

