WATCH: Joe Biden rips Trump on coronavirus and the economy during hopeful and uplifting convention speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Nation Committee on Thursday.

Biden said that his first order of business would be bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

“We lead the world in deaths, our economy is in tatters,” Biden said. “And after all this time, the president still does not have a plan.”

“Our current president has failed in his most basic duty as president — he’s failed to protect us,” he said. “And my fellow Americans, that is unacceptable.”

"With great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America"

This campaign isn't just about winning votes. It's about winning the heart – and yes, the soul of America."

