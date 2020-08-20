WATCH: Joe Biden rips Trump on coronavirus and the economy during hopeful and uplifting convention speech
Former Vice President Joe Biden officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Nation Committee on Thursday.
Biden said that his first order of business would be bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
“We lead the world in deaths, our economy is in tatters,” Biden said. “And after all this time, the president still does not have a plan.”
“Our current president has failed in his most basic duty as president — he’s failed to protect us,” he said. “And my fellow Americans, that is unacceptable.”
"With great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America"
This campaign isn't just about winning votes. It's about winning the heart – and yes, the soul of America."
"As president, I'll make you promise: I will protect America."
"And whether it's the existential threat posed by climate change, the daily fear of being gunned downed in school, or the inability to get started on their first job, it will be the work of the next president to restore the promise of America."
Trump whines that Mike Bloomberg used to say ‘great things’ about him — after getting trashed at the DNC
President Donald Trump lashed out at former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg after the former Republican spoke at the Democratic National Committee Convention.
"Donald says we should vote for him because the economy was great before the pandemic? Huh?" Bloomberg asked.
"Let me tell you a little secret: Donald Trump’s economic plan was to give a huge tax cut to guys like me who didn’t need it and then lie about it to everyone else," Bloomberg charged.
Trump quickly complained about the speech.
Dan Rather declares comedian Sarah Cooper a ‘highlight’ of the DNC Convention
Comedian Sarah Cooper addressed the Democratic National Committee Convention on Thursday as Joe Biden prepared to formally accept the DNC nomination for president of the United States.
Cooper has received widespread acclaim for her impersonations of the commander-in-chief, where she lip-syncs to real things Trump has actually said.
Cooper broke from character to "put this in my own words."
"I've heard Trump say some pretty unhinged things," Cooper noted. "But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic."
"Here's the truth. Donald Trump doesn't want any of us to vote, because he can't win fair and square," she charged.
WATCH: Trump threatens to send law enforcement to polling places during Fox News interview
President Donald Trump phoned into Fox News on Thursday as he attempted counterprogramming during the Democratic National Convention that other networks were covering.
Fox personality Sean Hannity asked if Trump would have poll watchers.
"We're going to have everything," Trump replied.
"We're going to sheriffs and we're going to have law enforcement and we're going to have hopefully U.S. Attorneys and we're going to have everybody, and attorney generals (sic)," Trump argued.
For decades, Republicans were banned from such actions after being caught intimidating voters.