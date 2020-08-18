Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: John McCain’s widow narrates video highlighting friendship between Biden and her husband

Published

16 mins ago

on

Cindy McCain (BBC)

On Tuesday, Sen. John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain starred in a video, to be played at the Democratic National Convention, highlighting the bipartisan friendship between Joe Biden and her husband.

“It was a friendship that shouldn’t have worked,” she said. “John, a former Navy pilot, just released from a North Vietnamese prison. Joe, a young senator from Delaware. But in the 1970s, Joe was assigned a military aide for a trip overseas. The families got to know each other, gathering for picnics in the Bidens’ backyard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cindy McCain, whose husband was the GOP nominee for president in 2008, does not explicitly endorse Biden in the video — but her involvement constitutes her strongest and most public show of support yet for his candidacy.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Georgia Republican’s QAnon poem is an ode to Trump — while calling for ‘death to tyrants and traitors’

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Republicans have created a humiliation for their party by nominating Marjorie Taylor Greene, a pro-QAnon conspiracy theorist who has spread disinformation about the 9-11 attacks, for Georgia's safely red 14th Congressional District.

Greene's dabbling in conspiracy theories goes back years. In January 2019, she wrote a lengthy "poem" on Twitter that sang President Donald Trump's praises, while evoking fears of a shadowy new world order and calling for "death to tyrants and traitors."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Obama strategist tells Nicolle Wallace why he’s certain Trump orchestrated the mail slowdown

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Former strategist to President Barack Obama, David Plouffe, told Democrats that it's time to step up to fight back against President Donald Trump's siege on the U.S. Postal Service.

In a list he posted over the weekend, Plouffe told Democrats to start working on primetime hearings "now," and issue subpoenas to the Trump White House.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Plouffe called out Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's statement that he'll return to normal business after he attempted to slow down the mail.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: John McCain’s widow narrates video highlighting friendship between Biden and her husband

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Sen. John McCain's widow Cindy McCain starred in a video, to be played at the Democratic National Convention, highlighting the bipartisan friendship between Joe Biden and her husband.

"It was a friendship that shouldn't have worked," she said. "John, a former Navy pilot, just released from a North Vietnamese prison. Joe, a young senator from Delaware. But in the 1970s, Joe was assigned a military aide for a trip overseas. The families got to know each other, gathering for picnics in the Bidens' backyard."

Cindy McCain, whose husband was the GOP nominee for president in 2008, does not explicitly endorse Biden in the video — but her involvement constitutes her strongest and most public show of support yet for his candidacy.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image