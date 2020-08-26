WATCH: Joy Reid fact checks RNC speaker who claimed Trump didn’t say white supremacists are ‘fine people’
One-time NFL player Jack Brewer received a fact-check from MSNBC after claiming President Donald Trump did not praise White Supremacists following the fatal 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“Are you going to allow the media to lie to you by falsely claiming he said there are very fine white supremacists in Charlottesville? He didn’t say that. It’s a lie,” Brewer claimed.
Brewer: Are you going to allow the media to lie to you by falsely claiming he said there are very fine white supremacists in Charlottesville? He didn’t say that. It’s a lie pic.twitter.com/4SltoIyGP9
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 27, 2020
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid interrupted the streaming of the event to correct Brewer.
Reid explained the two sides that faced off in Charlottesville. On one side were white supremacists and on the other side were Black Lives Matter activists. She then played the video of Trump claiming there were “fine” people on both sides.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace pointed out that even members of the Trump administration don’t buy Brewer’s claim.
Watch:
