WATCH: Kamala Harris makes Joe Biden tear up talking about late-son Beau as ‘the best of us’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made her first speech after being named as Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate for November.

Among the things Harris addressed was her work with late Deleware Attorney General Beau Biden, who she said worked with her and other attorneys general during the housing crisis in 2007-2008 amid the great recession.

The opening address dealt with issues that the Biden campaign has advocated for over the past year of the campaign from equality to jobs and climate change.

A small tear appeared in the corner of Biden’s eye as cameras zoomed in on him during her speech.

You can see Harris’ full speech in the video below:


