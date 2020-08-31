Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Knife-wielding man who yelled N-word at BLM marchers is charged with a hate crime

Published

49 mins ago

on

A knife-wielding man caught on video yelling the N-word at Black Lives Matter marchers in Buffalo, New York, has been charged with a hate crime, according to a report from WKBW.

The 47-year-old man, who was not named in the report, was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

The incident reportedly began when the man, accompanied by another unidentified man, confronted protesters as they marched down Hertel Avenue. ‘

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch video of the incident below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump celebrates his economy as unemployment becomes top Google search query in 97 percent of US counties

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and the GOP spent most of last week celebrating the Trump economy as being solid and on the rebound after the February recession and the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said Trump rescued the United States as it was entering a recession. If one only considers the stock market it could be close to possible, but for the majority of Americans who can't afford to pay bills, much less play the stock market, it's a different story.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Donald Trump’s hunger for violence isn’t just about politics — it’s fuel for his bloated ego

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

There are a seemingly infinite number of stories about how Donald Trump is the worst kind of person in every possible way, so readers can be forgiven if they missed or forgot this one: In 1991, Trump, ever the soulless troll, took his then-mistress, Marla Maples, to Aspen, Colorado, to spring her on his then-wife, Ivana Trump. Accounts of the specific details vary, but converge on one central fact: The two women had a very public fight while Trump looked on, apparently with pleasure. Trump's main memory of the event was to bask in the envy of another man who witnessed the fight, because every story Trump tells about himself (most of which, of course, aren't true) is about how everyone else wishes they could be as awesome as him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CDC’s missteps are causing people to lose trust in a great institution

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been the premier U.S. public health agency since its founding on July 1, 1946.

The CDC is responsible for assuring the health of all Americans and promoting evidence-based public health practice. It also is responsible for researching the causes of death and illness as well as working on ways to prevent them. Americans have come to trust it for accurate information.

Continue Reading
 
 