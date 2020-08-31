WATCH: Knife-wielding man who yelled N-word at BLM marchers is charged with a hate crime

A knife-wielding man caught on video yelling the N-word at Black Lives Matter marchers in Buffalo, New York, has been charged with a hate crime, according to a report from WKBW.

The 47-year-old man, who was not named in the report, was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

The incident reportedly began when the man, accompanied by another unidentified man, confronted protesters as they marched down Hertel Avenue. ‘

Watch video of the incident below: