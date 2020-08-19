Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris and Barack Obama speak to the 2020 DNC convention

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sen. Kamal Harris (D-CA) at the second Democratic Party debate (screengrab)

Night three of the Democratic National Convention is “vice president night” with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) addressing the crowd and officially accepting the nomination as the vice-presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket.

The warm-up act for Harris, however, is former President Barack Obama, who was trashed from the White House podium on Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama is expected to take the fight directly to Trump with strong attacks that MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested may need a “trigger warning” for the snowflake-in-chief.

Also speaking Wednesday night are the three powerful women who live rent-free in the mind of Trump day after day: former Sec. Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Watch the convention below with a feed from PBS:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris and Barack Obama speak to the 2020 DNC convention

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Night three of the Democratic National Convention is "vice president night" with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) addressing the crowd and officially accepting the nomination as the vice-presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket.

The warm-up act for Harris, however, is former President Barack Obama, who was trashed from the White House podium on Wednesday afternoon.

Obama is expected to take the fight directly to Trump with strong attacks that MSNBC's Joy Reid suggested may need a "trigger warning" for the snowflake-in-chief.

Also speaking Wednesday night are the three powerful women who live rent-free in the mind of Trump day after day: former Sec. Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rand Paul worries Dems want to ‘soften the amount of suffering’ from job losses

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

On Wednesday, during a Fox News interview, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued that it would be problematic if the government did too much to "soften the amount of suffering" from the job losses around the country — because then governors wouldn't feel an urgency to reopen the economy and would wait for the threat of COVID-19 to subside.

"If you give people money and you make it less painful to be in a recession, we can stay in a recession longer. The recession is created by the government. The government shut the economy," said Paul, in an interview reported by Axios. "So all of these governors, Democrat and Republican, will not have an incentive to open the economy if you soften the amount of suffering that they have created."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Never have I had to mention satanic cannibals on the world news’: ABC News’s Jon Karl

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

ABC's White House correspondent Jonathan Karl had an awkward moment at work today, when he was forced to say the words "satanic cannibals" on the world network news.

The moment came after President Donald Trump announced from the White House podium that he supports the anti-Semitic conspiracy group known as QAnon. According to the president, he likes them because they like him.

Reporters explained to the president that the group believes that the president is saving the world from a secret satanic cult of cannibals and pedophiles.

"Well, I haven't heard that. But uh, is that supposed to be a bad thing? Or a good thing? If I can help save the world from problems..." Trump replied. He also said that these are people who "love our country."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image