WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris and Barack Obama speak to the 2020 DNC convention

Night three of the Democratic National Convention is “vice president night” with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) addressing the crowd and officially accepting the nomination as the vice-presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket.

The warm-up act for Harris, however, is former President Barack Obama, who was trashed from the White House podium on Wednesday afternoon.

Obama is expected to take the fight directly to Trump with strong attacks that MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested may need a “trigger warning” for the snowflake-in-chief.

Also speaking Wednesday night are the three powerful women who live rent-free in the mind of Trump day after day: former Sec. Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Watch the convention below with a feed from PBS: