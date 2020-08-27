Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: The Lincoln Project skewers the RNC Convention — in real-time

Published

1 min ago

on

Rick Wilson (screengrab)

The Lincoln Project is once again providing live analysis and commentary of the Republican National Convention.

Scheduled speakers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and first daughter Ivanka Trump.

President Trump will give his speech from the White House.

Watch:

2020 Election

‘Bullying jackboot’ of the Trump administration on display at ‘apocalyptic’ RNC Convention: conservative columnist

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The New York Times, conservative columnist David Brooks outlined how President Donald Trump has embraced "mean world values" to put on an "apocalyptic" spectacle at the Republican National Convention, and glorify bullying behavior.

"Trump family values are mean world values," wrote Brooks. "Mean world syndrome was a concept conceived in the 1970s by the communications professor George Gerbner. His idea was that people who see relentless violence on television begin to perceive the world as being more dangerous than it really is."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse would ‘threaten’ classmates who criticized the president: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

More information is coming to light about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Illinois resident accused of crossing state lines with an AR-15 and murdering two people protesting police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Tess Owen of Vice News spoke with former classmates of Rittenhouse, said a minor named Joe who asked that his last name not be used.

Joe described Rittenhouse as a "ride or die" Trump supporter.

“If you said anything bad about Trump, he’d threaten you,” Joe said. “Kyle was the type of kid to wear a MAGA hat or other apparel just for attention, or to 'trigger' people."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Kamala Harris vows Joe Biden will never place conditions on US military aid to Israel

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

"Unconditional military aid to Israel," one critic wryly noted, "puts Biden/Harris far to the right of notorious peacenik George H.W. Bush."

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris told a group of Jewish donors Wednesday that a Joe Biden White House would not place any conditions on military aid to Israel, and that a Biden-Harris administration would continue the "unprecedented" military and intelligence cooperation with the Jewish state the country received from the Obama administration.

Continue Reading
 
 
