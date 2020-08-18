Watch Maddow, Wallace and Reid break down ‘strategically brilliant’ Day 2 of the DNC Convention

MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid were socially distanced but in the same studio for analysis of the second night of the Democratic National Committee Convention.

“The biographical focus tonight on Jill and Joe Biden is so emotional and the video presentations, in particular, they did talking about that and the personal stuff is so emotional in part because so much of their family history is tied up in real serious, emotionally difficult loss that they are good at talking about,” Maddow noted.

“It was also much better produced than I think last night was, just in terms of our experience of it moving, don’t you think?” Maddow asked.

“I think so,” Reid replied. “I think it moved a lot faster, it felt like it moved more smoothly. They worked out some of the quirks in the first night that seemed awkward at times.”

“I felt like as I was watching it — we were over at the Bidens’ house. It was so relatable. who can’t relate to Jill Biden?” she wondered. “These guys, they’re so relatable, they’re so normal. They’re sort of — they’re cut out of just, you know, middle Americana in a way that the Trumps are just not.”

“They couldn’t have done better, honestly,” Reid concluded.

Wallace agreed.

“I think putting these things together that these are painful times and these are scary times — they’re painful because of the tragedy of COVID, the economic despair it’s unleashed, and this is — to put Joe Biden in the center of solving both those problems, our pain and our fear, was strategically brilliant,” Wallace said.

“And I think it’s time in the convention, having worked on conventions, to give this campaign some credit for execution,” Wallace added.

Watch: