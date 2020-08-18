Watch Maddow, Wallace and Reid break down ‘strategically brilliant’ Day 2 of the DNC Convention
MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid were socially distanced but in the same studio for analysis of the second night of the Democratic National Committee Convention.
“The biographical focus tonight on Jill and Joe Biden is so emotional and the video presentations, in particular, they did talking about that and the personal stuff is so emotional in part because so much of their family history is tied up in real serious, emotionally difficult loss that they are good at talking about,” Maddow noted.
“It was also much better produced than I think last night was, just in terms of our experience of it moving, don’t you think?” Maddow asked.
“I think so,” Reid replied. “I think it moved a lot faster, it felt like it moved more smoothly. They worked out some of the quirks in the first night that seemed awkward at times.”
“I felt like as I was watching it — we were over at the Bidens’ house. It was so relatable. who can’t relate to Jill Biden?” she wondered. “These guys, they’re so relatable, they’re so normal. They’re sort of — they’re cut out of just, you know, middle Americana in a way that the Trumps are just not.”
“They couldn’t have done better, honestly,” Reid concluded.
Wallace agreed.
“I think putting these things together that these are painful times and these are scary times — they’re painful because of the tragedy of COVID, the economic despair it’s unleashed, and this is — to put Joe Biden in the center of solving both those problems, our pain and our fear, was strategically brilliant,” Wallace said.
“And I think it’s time in the convention, having worked on conventions, to give this campaign some credit for execution,” Wallace added.
Watch:
Former Secretary of State John Kerry blasted President Donald Trump's foreign policy during a Tuesday night speech at the Democratic National Committee Convention.
"We aren't exceptional because we bluster that we are. We are exceptional because we do exceptional things," Kerry said.
“Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops ... The only person he’s interested in defending is himself," he charged.
"When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission – it’s a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at," Kerry suggested.
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, former Vice President Joe Biden was formally nominated to be the 2020 DNC nominee.
Before the roll call vote, per party rules, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was also nominated and seconded as he had passed the delegate threshold.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-CA) gave the seconding speech and explained the parliamentary procedure on Twitter.
If you were confused, no worries!
Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.
Night two of the 2020 virtual Democratic National Committee Convention will feature speeches from two former presidents.
Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton are two of the speakers set to address the nation.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will speak from in front of the Statue of Liberty. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is also on the lineup.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be given 60 seconds in a controversial decision.