Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: New Yorker throws profane tantrum about the ‘mask police’ and social media bullies

Published

1 min ago

on

Man complaining about wearing a mask in NYC (screengrab)

Yet another video has surfaced online of a grown man publicly throwing a tantrum over wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In video posted to Twitter, a man profanely complains about being filmed while wearing his mask around his neck, instead of covering his mouth and nose.

“You want to do that? Take the picture, go ahead,” the man says while flipping off the camera. “You got that? You got that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“F*ck you too,” says the man, who was wearing a T-shirt for NYU Langone, one of the nation’s premier medical centers.

“F*ck you, f*ck your social media, f*ck whatever you put in it, f*ck you too,” he continued.

After putting generous portions of creamer and sugar in his coffee, the man addressed the camera again.

“Everybody want to be a f*cking bully and be the mask police … standing behind the phone like a f*cking p*ssy,” he argued.

“F*ck you and your mask. F*ck you and your mask,” he repeated. “B*tch!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CDC says child COVID cases are ‘steadily increasing’ — despite Trump claiming kids are ‘almost immune’

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with guidance "to reflect new evidence about COVID-19 in children."

"The number and rate of cases in children in the United States have been steadily increasing from March to July 2020. The true incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children is not known due to lack of widespread testing and the prioritization of testing for adults and those with severe illness," the CDC noted.

While acknowledging America's testing failures, the CDC reported that children comprise 22% of of the population, but only 7.3% of coronavirus cases according the data that has been compiled.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump GOP governor rejects president’s executive action to extend unemployment benefits

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) is the first state executive to go on record turning down the assistance from President Donald Trump's executive action partially extending unemployment benefits.

"Noem, one of Trump’s most vocal allies, said South Dakota did not need to accept the additional federal jobless aid because workers in the state are being rehired, and its economy is on the mend, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the United States," reported Tony Romm. "'My administration is very grateful for the additional flexibility that this effort would have provided, but South Dakota is in the fortunate position of not needing to accept it,' Noem said in a statement, which noted the state never shut down in response to an outbreak."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

One of Trump’s ex-wives has jumped on the Bill Gates vaccination conspiracy bandwagon: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's second wife, Marla Maples,  has jumped on the conspiracy bandwagon that is accusing Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates of a nefarious plot to enslave mankind via vaccinations containing microships.

That theory suggests that recipients of shots will also have the microchips implanted that  will exert "control over our identities...control over our transactions...and even control over our bodies.”

Continue Reading
 
 