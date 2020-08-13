WATCH: Portland police in riot gear deploy teargas and then slash tires of medical van

Law enforcement officer in Portland, Oregon were seen on video slashing the tires of a medical support vehicle.

According to reports from the scene, the van was providing medical support to anyone inured in the ongoing protests. The vehicle was said to have been repurposed from Timbers Army, a fan group backing a local soccer team.

“Just witnessed PPB riot police stab the wheels out of a medic van as it tried to drive away in accordance with their orders,” one photographer noted on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video shared on social media shows riot police using tear gas to clear a street where the vehicle was parked. Before the vehicle can leave, an officer jabs a knife-like object into the tires.

The driver of the vehicle was not arrested, people at the scene said.

Watch the video and read the reports below.

The police again slash the tires of a van, one i had not seen earlier at the protest and one i do not believe was involved in the demonstration. Before I can film more one officer slams me into a street sign while telling me to move faster. pic.twitter.com/JbcGGDmd8n — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) August 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Portland Police slash the tires of the Timbers army @NoPityVan pic.twitter.com/jR5MMqLNIz — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 13, 2020

The @timbersarmy support van, with tires slashed by the police (driver not arrested) and the New Elk, wreathes in tear gas for what might be the first time in its ascended form. pic.twitter.com/hp2L5i4z1B — 45th ןǝןןɐɹɐd ʇsıpɹnsqɐ ǝpɐbıɹq (@45thabsurdist) August 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here we see the Timber's Army van, cruely de-wheeled by The Man. pic.twitter.com/IspNeEMBHv — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) August 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After slashing the Timbers Army medic truck tires, Officer #22 maced me and covered my trash grabber. Just trash collector things. pic.twitter.com/AC74StkVwp — TeamRaccoonPDX🦝 (@teamraccoonpdx) August 13, 2020

Just witnessed PPB riot police stab the wheels out of a medic van as it tried to drive away in accordance with their orders — Arryn the Photographer (@ArrynPhotog) August 13, 2020