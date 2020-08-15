WATCH: Protesters dump ballots outside of USPS head Louis DeJoy’s home
On Saturday morning, angry crowds of protesters gathered outside of pro-Trump Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s residence in Washington, D.C. to protest his organizational changes rolling back capacity at the Postal Service — changes widely suspected of sabotaging mail-in voting ahead of the November election.
The protesters banged together pots and pans and blew air horns. Many of them gathered at the entrance holding fake mail-in ballots and shoved them into the bars of his front door.
Watch below:
Upon arrival…. pic.twitter.com/Y4ipb7iyNx
— John Domen (@JDDsays) August 15, 2020
Now they’re putting fake (blank) ballots on the front door of the building for delivery pic.twitter.com/er1hfhTAsP
— John Domen (@JDDsays) August 15, 2020
