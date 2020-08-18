Watch Sean Hannity and Ari Fleischer completely miss the boat on what is going on at DNC Convention

On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, former Vice President Joe Biden was formally nominated to be the 2020 DNC nominee.

Before the roll call vote, per party rules, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was also nominated and seconded as he had passed the delegate threshold.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-CA) gave the seconding speech and explained the parliamentary procedure on Twitter.

If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

And people were confused, at least at Fox News.

Sean Hannity seemed entirely dumbfounded by what had occurred.

“Did I hear that right?” he asked. “Did she just say second the nomination for Bolshevic Bernie?”

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleisher mistakenly thought she was seconding Bernie Sanders’ nomination of Biden.

Confusion occurs at Fox News after AOC’s statement pic.twitter.com/kaBAYuTu46 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 19, 2020

Watch AOC’s full speech:

"In fidelity and gratitude to a mass peoples' movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights – including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States."

– @AOC#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/KbFL5xl0Uw — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 19, 2020