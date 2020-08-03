WATCH: Seth Meyers goes after ‘sociopath’ Jared Kushner for America’s coronavirus failures

The host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on NBC harshly criticized senior White House advisor Jared Kushner for America’s COVID-19 testing failures.
“More than 155,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus pandemic,” Meyers noted. “Cases are rising in more than 20 states. The U.S. now accounts for one-quarter of all coronavirus deaths in the world.”
“And in some parts of the country, people are waiting as long as two-weeks to get their test results — which is insane. The whole point of testing is to find cases, isolate them and trace their contacts. If it takes two weeks, it’s pointless.”
“We could’ve avoided all of this with a coordinated national testing strategy from the beginning. In fact, Vanity Fair reported last week that we almost had one, until Jared Kushner slithered out of his West World milk-bath and f*cked it up,” he explained.
“I guess it’s not surprising to learn that Jared Kushner is a sociapath,” Meyers explained. “I mean, look at him — he looks like Hannibal Lecter in a CW reboot of ‘Silence of the Lambs.'”
“But not only is that evil, it’s stupid. This is an infectious disease, this virus has travelled all over the world, did they not realize this could travel to red states, too?” he wondered. “It’s a perfect plan, as long as nobody from New York ever goes to Florida.”
The White House coronavirus coordinator continues to lose support among the medical community, according to a new report in The Washington Post.
The report noted Dr. Deborah Birx has also been undermined by Trump, who attacked her on Twitter.
So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!
On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams condemned President Donald Trump's latest push to rewrite the rules of the census for partisan and racial reasons.
"To tell the story of America, we must see who lives within her borders," wrote Bass and Abrams. "The census is the constitutionally protected tool wielded every 10 years to take stock, assess the accuracy of our national narrative, and ensure a fair and equitable distribution of political power and money to the places where people live. The mandatory decennial count is laid out in the founding documents of our nation. Over time, we have bettered its process from its original horrific approach. For nearly a century, for every five black Americans, only three were included in the count — the despicable Three-Fifths Compromise built on the assumption that each Black person was subhuman, three-fifths of one. After the Civil War, the 14th Amendment eliminated this practice and, now, the Constitution guarantees an enumeration of 'whole' persons."
The tweet Richard Costigan posted July 23 was bluntly honest: “We tried our best to limit exposure to #COVID19 but we slipped up somewhere.”
Costigan tweeted while waiting anxiously in the parking lot of a hospital outside Sacramento. The veteran Republican political consultant had just dropped his wife, Gloria, off at the emergency room. He wasn’t allowed to go in with her.
🙏 needed 🚨! My wife is in the #ER as she can’t catch her breath. She has been having severe coughing fits that won’t stop. We tried our best to limit exposure to #COVID19 but we slipped up somewhere. I am coughing as well. This🦠 is nasty. I am waiting in parking lot.