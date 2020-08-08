WATCH: Trump flees Bedminster press conference after reporter busts him for lying about veterans
President Donald Trump held his second hastily arranged press conference in two days at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey on Saturday.
Trump began the press conference by falsely claiming credit for the Veterans Choice bill that was signed by President Barack Obama.
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale has recorded Trump lying about the bill more than 140 times.
"We passed Choice, as you know," Trump says for at least the 143rd time of the bill signed into law by Obama in 2014, "and they've been trying to get that for decades and decades and decades and no president's ever been able to do it."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 8, 2020
But this time, CBS News reporter Paula Reid challenged Trump on his lies.
Video of the exchange. Notably it’s another example of Trump getting so agitated by a female reporter that he abruptly cuts off news conference. https://t.co/G1Mx2z3dgT pic.twitter.com/CvXn07uGOK
— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 8, 2020
The mainstream media is always extremely reluctant to say that Trump lies because they can’t prove that he knows something he’s saying is false.
Running away when he’s asked to explain a false statement is pretty good evidence that he knows it’s false—i.e., that he’s lying. https://t.co/uKuC03iqiZ
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) August 8, 2020
