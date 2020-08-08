Quantcast
WATCH: Trump flees Bedminster press conference after reporter busts him for lying about veterans

Published

16 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump held his second hastily arranged press conference in two days at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey on Saturday.

Trump began the press conference by falsely claiming credit for the Veterans Choice bill that was signed by President Barack Obama.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale has recorded Trump lying about the bill more than 140 times.

But this time, CBS News reporter Paula Reid challenged Trump on his lies.

