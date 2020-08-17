WATCH: Trump makes shocking claim that if he loses it is proof the election was ‘rigged’

President Donald Trump on Monday continued to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election by claiming that he would win an fair election.

“The only way we’re going to lose this election is the election is rigged,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Oshkosh.

Of course, it is entirely possible for the election to be fair and result in Trump losing.

Public polling on the race shows Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in national polls and in polls of key battleground states.