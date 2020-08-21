WATCH: Trump rants that he ‘embarrassed’ himself with ‘egotistical’ RNC speech

Just days before this year’s Republican National Convention is set to begin, President Donald Trump spoke to the Council for National Policy on Friday, where he described his previous RNC speech in 2016 as egotistical.

During that speech, Trump proclaimed that “I alone” can fix America’s problems.

“You know, when I made that statement, I was a little embarrassed,” he told the conservative group on Friday, “because it sounds so egotistical. It’s like an egotistical statement. I was a little embarrassed.”

“But there was no other way to say it,” Trump continued. “We have to win the election. I’m the one… If we don’t win it’s all gone. Okay? It’s all gone.”

