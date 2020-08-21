WATCH: Trump rants that he ‘embarrassed’ himself with ‘egotistical’ RNC speech
Just days before this year’s Republican National Convention is set to begin, President Donald Trump spoke to the Council for National Policy on Friday, where he described his previous RNC speech in 2016 as egotistical.
During that speech, Trump proclaimed that “I alone” can fix America’s problems.
“You know, when I made that statement, I was a little embarrassed,” he told the conservative group on Friday, “because it sounds so egotistical. It’s like an egotistical statement. I was a little embarrassed.”
“But there was no other way to say it,” Trump continued. “We have to win the election. I’m the one… If we don’t win it’s all gone. Okay? It’s all gone.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump rants that he ‘embarrassed’ himself with ‘egotistical’ RNC speech
Just days before this year's Republican National Convention is set to begin, President Donald Trump spoke to the Council for National Policy on Friday, where he described his previous RNC speech in 2016 as egotistical.
During that speech, Trump proclaimed that “I alone” can fix America’s problems.
“You know, when I made that statement, I was a little embarrassed,” he told the conservative group on Friday, “because it sound so egotistical. It’s like an egotistical statement. I was a little embarrassed.”
“But there was no other way to say it,” Trump continued. “We have to win the election. I’m the one… If we don’t win it’s all gone. Okay? It’s all gone.”
2020 Election
‘Intimidation’: Experts slam Trump after president floats ‘illegal’ plan to thwart 2020 election
President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged to send law enforcement officers to polling sites on Election Day, but some experts say such a move would be illegal.
Trump was interviewed by Fox News host Sean Hannity ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's speech at the Democratic National Convention. Hannity asked Trump whether he had the "ability" to monitor for potential fraud in the upcoming election, even though both in-person and mail-ballot fraud are virtually non-existent.
2020 Election
Facebook is bracing itself for Trump’s attempts to ‘delegitimize’ a Biden win: report
Social networking giant Facebook is planning for ways to mitigate any attempts by President Donald Trump to "delegitimize" a victory by Democratic rival Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
The New York Times reports that Facebook is preparing for Trump to spread misinformation about the 2020 election should he lose and is "preparing steps to take should Mr. Trump wrongly claim on the site that he won another four-year term."
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives have been meeting regularly to discuss ways to stop the platform from being used to spread misinformation about the vote, and are even considering a "kill switch" to shut off all political ads after election day.