WATCH: Trump supporter boasts of ‘barely’ ever wearing condoms — and says that’s why he’ll never wear a mask

Published

1 min ago

on

A supporter of President Donald Trump this week boasted that he “barely” ever wears condoms — and he linked this to his defiance over wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

As recorded by Right Wing Watch, Trump super fan Brenden Dilley, who is described as a “MAGA life coach,” said during a podcast this week that nothing will convince him to wear a face mask.

“I don’t wear a mask for flu season,” he said. “I don’t wear a mask for f*cking cold season.”

He then went on to draw analogies between his refusal to wear masks and his past sexual exploits.

“B*tch, I’ve got three kids, I barely wore condoms when I had them,” he said. “It’s like, I’m not wearing a mask! I ain’t doing it! It’s bullsh*t!”

Watch the video below.

Mary Trump: Don Jr and Ivanka possibly following their father into politics shows how far the GOP has fallen

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

In a recent interview with The Independent, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, says that the possibility of Donald Trump Jr. or Ivanka Trump following their father's footsteps is evidence of the poor condition the GOP is in after nearly four years with her uncle in the Oval Office.

“The fact that the Republican Party is in such a state that either one of these people could be considered is quite astonishing,” Mary Trump said, adding that Don Jr. would be the one most likely to pursue politics.

“He’s tied into the base in a more fundamental way because he’s so abrasive and so vicious from what I can see online, he has no boundaries he won’t cross, and there’s nothing he wouldn’t do to advance Donald’s agenda, so I assume the same thing would be true for his own,” she explains, speaking of Don Jr. “But I don’t see Ivanka having the same kind of appeal to them [the GOP base] in brute force terms.”

Trump still trying to nail down trade deal with China — where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have long financial ties

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is rushing to complete a trade deal with China to boost the economy and improve his re-election chances, even as some advisers are urging him to do the opposite and scrap the discussions.

The talks have hit a rough patch due to the coronavirus pandemic, and The Daily Beast reports some advisers -- including trade adviser Peter Navarro -- have pressed Trump to walk away from an agreement that Trump has seen as a legacy-defining deal for his first term.

White House in disarray as aides battle over ‘killing off’ his sole international achievement: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Plans for Donald Trump to use his trade war with China during his re-election campaign may be on hold as factions within the White House are battling whether to kill off the signature international achievement of his three and a half years in office.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, trade advisor Peter Navarro is leading a group of "trade hawks" who think the deal the president worked out has been a failure.

The report begins, "President Donald Trump bet the house that getting a sweetheart trade deal with the Chinese government would boost the American economy and his electoral odds before the election. Now, with that election less than 100 days away, some members of his inner circle are pushing him to make a new bet: that he’ll win if he blows it all up."

Continue Reading
 
 