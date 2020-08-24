WATCH: Trump tells RNC audience to ‘be nice’ after man shouts Obama slur

President Donald Trump admonished a supporter who slurred former President Barack Obama at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

In what he called a “surprise” appearance on the first day of the convention, Trump accused the Democrats of trying to “steal” the election with mail-in voting.

“What it means is they are trying to steal the election from the Republicans, that’s what it means,” he told supporters. “Just like they did it last time with spying, and we caught them. And that included President Obama.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point a man shouted so loudly that it caused the president to stop speaking.

“Let’s be nice,” Trump said, acknowledging the slur. “This could only happen in North Carolina.”

On Twitter, many commenters accused the Trump supporter of shouting in the word “monkey” in reference to former President Barack Obama.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

WTF SOMEONE JUST YELLED "MONKEY" When Obama was mentioned at the RNC….#RNC2020 — Aaron Thorne (@athorne01) August 24, 2020

I’m not sure if I heard correctly just now but an audience member at the Republican national convention yelled “monkey” after Trump mentioned President Obama — 🔥The Greggo Show |✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿✨ (@GreggoShowPod) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Did someone say "monkey" in response to Trump saying Obama's name????? — Laura Martin (@LauraKMM) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Did someone just yell out "monkey" when Trump said Obama name? — Professional Amateur Meteorologist (Hood Cert.) (@RoxxAlott) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What the fuck??? Someone just shouted out "monkey" when Trump mentioned Obama at the RNC roll call. — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) August 24, 2020

did someone shout “monkey” when Trump mentioned Obama, damn — Marv (@Messymarv85) August 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT