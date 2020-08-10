WATCH: Trump unexpectedly leaves news conference after Secret Service whispers in his ear

At Monday’s White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump had barely started speaking — mainly discussing absentee ballot applications in Virginia and economic performance in the wake of his executive orders — when he received an unknown message from the Secret Service and cut everything short.

“What?” the president could be heard saying from the podium. After receiving the message, he promptly walked out with several aides, leaving behind a room full of confused reporters.

The president later returned and announced there had been an altercation just outside the White House grounds, that ended with a suspect shot by Secret Service agents.

