WATCH: Trump unexpectedly leaves news conference after Secret Service whispers in his ear
At Monday’s White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump had barely started speaking — mainly discussing absentee ballot applications in Virginia and economic performance in the wake of his executive orders — when he received an unknown message from the Secret Service and cut everything short.
“What?” the president could be heard saying from the podium. After receiving the message, he promptly walked out with several aides, leaving behind a room full of confused reporters.
The president later returned and announced there had been an altercation just outside the White House grounds, that ended with a suspect shot by Secret Service agents.
Watch below:
Something really strange just happened during the press conference, a person interrupted the President to inform him of something and the President left the briefing pic.twitter.com/k04ciYPMTd
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 10, 2020