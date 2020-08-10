Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump unexpectedly leaves news conference after Secret Service whispers in his ear

Published

9 mins ago

on

At Monday’s White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump had barely started speaking — mainly discussing absentee ballot applications in Virginia and economic performance in the wake of his executive orders — when he received an unknown message from the Secret Service and cut everything short.

“What?” the president could be heard saying from the podium. After receiving the message, he promptly walked out with several aides, leaving behind a room full of confused reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president later returned and announced there had been an altercation just outside the White House grounds, that ended with a suspect shot by Secret Service agents.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump unexpectedly leaves news conference after Secret Service whispers in his ear

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

At Monday's White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump had barely started speaking — mainly discussing absentee ballot applications in Virginia and economic performance in the wake of his executive orders — when he received an unknown message from the Secret Service and cut everything short.

"What?" the president could be heard saying from the podium. After receiving the message, he promptly walked out with several aides, leaving behind a room full of confused reporters.

Watch below:

Something really strange just happened during the press conference, a person interrupted the President to inform him of something and the President left the briefing pic.twitter.com/k04ciYPMTd

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Leaked Facebook documents show scope of QAnon conspiracy theorists on the social media platform

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

On Monday, NBC News reported that leaked documents from Facebook reveal QAnon conspiracy theorists have penetrated their social network on a scale not previously imagined.

"An internal investigation by Facebook has uncovered thousands of groups and pages, with millions of members and followers, that support the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to internal company documents reviewed by NBC News," reported Ari Sen and Brandy Zadrozny. "The investigation’s preliminary results, which were provided to NBC News by a Facebook employee, shed new light on the scope of activity and content from the QAnon community on Facebook, a scale previously undisclosed by Facebook and unreported by the news media, because most of the groups are private."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senator: ‘I hope’ pandemic stimulus talks fail — so the government doesn’t spend more money

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

On Monday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that he "hopes" bipartisan talks on the next round of coronavirus pandemic stimulus break down — because he doesn't want the federal government to spend any more money on it.

"Johnson said in a Friday interview with Breitbart News Tonight that he hopes negotiations stay broken down between the Trump administration and House Democratic leaders on a new pandemic relief package given the trillions Democratic leaders proposed in new spending," reported Molly Beck. "'From my standpoint, the breakdown in the talks is very good news. It's very good news for future generations,' Johnson said. 'I hope the talks remain broken down.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image