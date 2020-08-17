Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump’s former DHS chief of staff talks about his ‘terrifying’ experience in the White House

Published

21 mins ago

on

In a “testimonial ad” released by Republican Voters Against Trump, Trump’s Former DHS Chief of Staff, Miles Taylor, railed against the “terrifying” culture he saw inside the White House during his time with the administration.

“We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue — a cyber attack, a terrorism threat — he wasn’t interested in those things,” Taylor says in the video. “To him, they weren’t priorities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president wants to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes, and to fuel his own agenda,” he says in the ad.

Watch the full ad below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman debunks right-wing myths about the US Postal Service

Published

1 min ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

When he isn’t writing his New York Times column, Paul Krugman often addresses economic matters on Twitter. The liberal economist, in a Twitter thread posted on August 16, discusses President Donald Trump’s efforts to harm the United States Postal Service and why it will be terrible from a business and economic standpoint if he succeeds.

“The immediate concern is that Trump may be trying to steal the election by crippling the institution,” Krugman warns. “But he’s also trying to undermine an institution that has been crucial in nation-building.”

https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/1295012895932260352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1295012895932260352%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2F2020%2F08%2Fpaul-krugman-debunks-right-wing-myths-about-the-u-s-postal-service%2F

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘That’s God testing me’: Trump claims economic damage of COVID-19 is personal challenge from God

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the economic impact of COVID-19 is a personal test from God.

Trump made the remarks while appearing at a rally in Mankato, Minnesota.

"What we're doing is nothing short of an economic miracle and now we're doing it again," the president said while speaking from the airport tarmac. "We built the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again."

"You know what that is?" Trump asked. "That's right. That's God testing me. He said, 'You know, you did it once.' And I said, 'Did I do a great job, God? I'm the only one that could do it.' He said, 'That, you shouldn't say. Now we're going to have you do it again.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump’s former DHS chief of staff talks about his ‘terrifying’ experience in the White House

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

In a "testimonial ad" released by Republican Voters Against Trump, Trump's Former DHS Chief of Staff, Miles Taylor, railed against the "terrifying" culture he saw inside the White House during his time with the administration.

"We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue -- a cyber attack, a terrorism threat -- he wasn't interested in those things," Taylor says in the video. "To him, they weren't priorities."

"The president wasn't to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes, and to fuel his own agenda," he says in the ad.

Continue Reading
 
 