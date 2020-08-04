Quantcast
Watch Trump’s ’jaw-dropping’ interview with Axios on HBO

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was interviewed by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan and the clip aired Monday evening on HBO.

There were a number of eyebrow raising exchanges.

Watch:

President Donald Trump demanded local school boards reopen schools during a late night tweet sent after 11 p.m. on Monday.

"OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!" Trump demanded, in all capital letters with three exclamation marks.

The president was harshly criticized for his tweet, here's some of what people were saying:

Dear Stupid,

You can't even get your own son's school to open.

They have refused.

The school where your son Barron is being educated refuses to open because it's not safe.

Now sit there, eat your Big Mac, and shut up.

Democrats in Florida are asking their own candidate to end his campaign for county commission after an arrest for DUI and cocaine.

"A Collier County commission candidate's arrest in East Naples this past weekend has prompted calls from his party to drop out of the race," the Naples Daily News reported Monday. "John Jenkins, 55, was booked into the Naples Jail Center Sunday morning and faces a felony charge of possession of cocaine, according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office arrest report. He was released later that day on $5,000 bond."

