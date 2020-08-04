Watch Trump’s ’jaw-dropping’ interview with Axios on HBO
President Donald Trump was interviewed by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan and the clip aired Monday evening on HBO.
There were a number of eyebrow raising exchanges.
It’s like an episode of Veep but real. https://t.co/xAIgtDK4yd
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 4, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Seriously how is it possible to refuse to say something nice about John Lewis https://t.co/R752LvqBES
— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) August 4, 2020
The back and forth about testing is jaw-dropping https://t.co/7ylPNMnOpZ
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 4, 2020
Watch:
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: