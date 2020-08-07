Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump’s repeated claims about ‘hoaxes’ thrown back in his face in new ad

Published

2 hours ago

on

A new ad from progressive PAC MeidasTouch takes President Donald Trump’s repeated claims about “hoaxes’ and throws them back in his face.

The ad starts with Trump’s claim about climate change being a “hoax,” and then shows how global temperatures have continued to increase, as have deadly floods and wildfires.

It then shows Trump calling the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election a “hoax,” before showing all of the president’s associates who are now convicted felons as a result of the probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

And finally, it shows Trump telling rallygoers earlier this year that Democrats’ criticism of his handling of the novel coronavirus is “their new hoax” — and then shows how infections and deaths have surged ever since.

“The hoax is coming from inside the house,” the ad declares, while showing a photo of the White House.

Watch the ad below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump-loving media’s attacks on Joe Biden have all been epic flops so far: data

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Pro-Trump media websites have been trying to pull the same trick on Joe Biden that they pulled on Hillary Clinton in 2016 -- but so far, none of their attacks on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee have gained traction.

Axios reports that data from right-wing news websites shows that reader engagement on three key anti-Biden stories -- his alleged mental decline, his son Hunter Biden's former job with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and sexual assault allegations by Tara Reade -- have all fizzled.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump aides frustrated by his ‘nonsensical’ Biden attacks in Ohio: AP reporter

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

During a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire stated that aides close to President Donald Trump thought the president made some good points about the U.S. economy on Thursday -- only to have his message overlooked when he attacked former Vice President Joe Biden.

Speaking with co-host Willie Geist, Lemire said there were other problems with the Ohio visit -- including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine being unable to attend because he tested positive for COVID-19 -- but Trump stating Biden "hurts God" made the economic points the president made secondary in a state where he needs votes.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Expert: Trump playing ‘whack-a-mole’ in attempt to salvage states he should be winning

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

A top political analyst says President Donald Trump seems to be flying blind as he heads toward an electoral loss.

Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor for the Cook Report, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that demographic changes had turned formerly reliable red states into competitive congressional races, and that same dynamic had made Trump's re-election campaign even more challenging.

"Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina, if you talk to the Trump data people they'll hang their hat on the gap getting narrower in those states," Wasserman said. "What's happening is that a lot of the older voters who, for lack of a better term, are exiting the electorate. They are disproportionally registered Democrats who are conservative and voted for Trump in 2016. Yes, the registration gap is narrowing, fewer voters are registering to vote this year than did in 2016 because we're in a pandemic. That doesn't mean the states are getting more favorable to Trump."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image