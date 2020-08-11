WATCH: Tucker Carlson flips out after guest teaches him how to pronounce ‘Kamala Harris’
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson repeated mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is Joe Biden’s running mate.
“On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it’s pronounced,” Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted.
He linked to a tweet with a picture of Harris explaining in her memoir how to pronounce her name.
Harris wrote, “my name is pronounced ‘comma-la’ like the punctuation mark. It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom.”
On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it's pronounced. https://t.co/FOrGkVBHHy
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 12, 2020
Pronouncer—— https://t.co/dM5oDZoPyQ
— Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) August 11, 2020
As Carlson continued mispronouncing her name, guest Richard Goodstein attempted to teach the Fox personality the proper pronunciation. But Carlson was having none of it.
Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH: Tucker Carlson flips out after guest teaches him how to pronounce ‘Kamala Harris’
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson repeated mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is Joe Biden's running mate.
"On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it's pronounced," Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted.
He linked to a tweet with a picture of Harris explaining in her memoir how to pronounce her name.
Harris wrote, "my name is pronounced 'comma-la' like the punctuation mark. It means 'lotus flower,' which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom."
2020 Election
Trump may end his campaign rallies out of fear of ’empty seats’ as coronavirus scares away his supporters: report
The Trump campaign is struggling to modify their campaign strategy during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Trump rally may be a thing of the past. At the least, the signature stew of tribal politics, showmanship, insults, outrage, humor and hero worship that propelled Donald Trump’s improbable victory four years ago and that has punctuated his presidency with the trappings of a perpetual campaign, is on a break," Anne Gearan reported for The Washington Post on Thursday.
2020 Election
Trump campaign asked about his big donations to Kamala Harris — and replies it proves he is not a racist
President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was "nasty" to Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.
But in 2011 and 2013, Trump donated a total of $6,000 to re-elect Harris as attorney general in California.
NBC News reporter Monica Alba asked Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson about the donations.