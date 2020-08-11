WATCH: Tucker Carlson flips out after guest teaches him how to pronounce ‘Kamala Harris’

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson repeated mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is Joe Biden’s running mate.

“On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it’s pronounced,” Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted.

He linked to a tweet with a picture of Harris explaining in her memoir how to pronounce her name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris wrote, “my name is pronounced ‘comma-la’ like the punctuation mark. It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom.”

On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it's pronounced. https://t.co/FOrGkVBHHy — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As Carlson continued mispronouncing her name, guest Richard Goodstein attempted to teach the Fox personality the proper pronunciation. But Carlson was having none of it.

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020