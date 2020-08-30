WATCH: Urban Radio’s April Ryan fact-checks Donald Trump Jr. for trying to blame Portland riot on Biden

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., got taken down a peg by Urban Radio’s April Ryan during a CNN segment Sunday.

Don Jr. parroted a talking point from a PizzaGate conspirator that somehow the battle between Trump’s MAGA supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters were caused by former Vice President Joe Biden. It’s an odd claim given that Trump Sr. has spent the weekend mocking Biden for hiding in his basement, but somehow he was leading protesters in Portland at the same time.

https://twitter.com/AshaRangappa_/status/1300238417155035137

“I just saw something from Trump Jr. saying this is the Biden riot,” Ryan said. “Which is not the truth. His father stoked this and continues to take a ton of kerosene on a burning flame, and it keeps growing and growing. At the end of the day, and I’m going to give you this, we need to go back to the basics when it comes to this. It may not be political for some, but let’s go to the basics. What is racism? Racism is when power and prejudice meet at the intersection, and we’re at that intersection now.”

She went on to ask what those who enabled the president will do to fix it and stop things from getting worse.

“One: we need to hear from Mitch McConnell. Two: we need to hear from Lindsey Graham. Three: we need to hear from Tim Scott, to find out what is going on with them and their conversations to make the president stop,” said Ryan. “We are entering an election in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. It’s too much going on. It’s too much going on. And it’s for this president. I have covered four presidents over the last 20 years. I’ve never seen it like this. Normally there’s a soaring speech to bring unity. This is division of its worse. What will the Republicans do? We’re waiting to see what they’ll say to calm this president down.”

See the video below: