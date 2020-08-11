Quantcast
What losing football to COVID-19 would mean for Texas college towns: ‘It’s like losing Christmas’

9 mins ago

Local officials and business leaders in some of Texas’ college towns are bracing themselves for the possible cancellation of football — a move that could further injure local economies that are still limping from pandemic-related closures and are reliant on game day tourism.

This week, decisions are expected to be made about whether the Power 5 conferences will go forward as scheduled with college football, despite early outbreaks across the nation — including at the University of Texas at Austin — that have already infected student athletes and coaches with COVID-19.

Texas’ five major conference football teams – Baylor University, Texas Christian University, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University and the University of Texas at Austin — are massive economic drivers for their cities of Waco, Fort Worth, College Station, Lubbock and Austin, respectively, generating a flood of seasonal business for hotels, restaurants and bars in a typical year.

Economists and city leaders said canceling football would be devastating to local businesses that rely on the huge influxes of cash from home games.

“Forgoing even a single game costs the economy millions. Dealing with the health crisis is essential and must be given paramount priority, but the economic costs of restricting or eliminating college sports are very high,” said Ray Perryman, a Waco economist and CEO of The Perryman Group.

Across Texas, university leaders have supported allowing football to move forward if conference division leaders allow it. Student athletes are already training on many campuses and school officials are laying plans to space out fans in their stadiums. At the same time, many faculty and students have expressed trepidation about returning to campus as Texas remains a hot spot in the nation and hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus remain high.

“We want to play football in the fall,” said Texas A&M System John Sharp in a statement to The Texas Tribune on Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott has also given his blessing, permitting up to 50% of capacity in college stadiums.

Trump angrily denies trusting Putin over ‘sleazebags’ in US intelligence

34 mins ago

August 11, 2020

President Donald Trump defended his relationship with Russia's president Vladimir Putin and his related attacks U.S. law enforcement and intelligence services, which he slurred as "dirty cops" and "sleazebags."

The president tweeted out the attacks Tuesday morning in apparent response to a New York Times Magazine report about his battled with U.S. intelligence agencies, and resumed his long-standing grudges against various officials who have questioned his relationship to Putin.

‘I wouldn’t take it’: Ex-Trump official pours cold water on Russia’s purported COVID ‘vaccine’

40 mins ago

August 11, 2020

Former Trump FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Tuesday poured cold water on the Russian government's announcement that it had developed the world's first vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Appearing on CNBC, Gottlieb warned that Russia's process for developing the purported vaccine is highly questionable, and he expressed skepticism that it's as effective as Russian President Vladimir Putin claims.

Trump thinks his re-election problem is that voters aren’t seeing enough of him: White House reporter

55 mins ago

August 11, 2020

President Donald Trump is gambling that voters want to see even more of him on television, as his re-election chances dim.

As the campaign enters its final months, the president has wanted to claim the spotlight for himself by reviving his coronavirus briefings, inserting himself into pandemic relief negotiations and accepting the GOP nomination from a dramatic -- but ethically problematic -- location such as the White House or Gettysburg battlefield.

"There seems to be a lot less to these executive actions, not even executive orders, than the White House initially framed," said Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "This was a political move in many ways. This was the president trying to stay on the sidelines for the first few weeks of the negotiations, trying to insert himself in the center of it, to make himself a man of decisive action, breaking through the Washington gridlock."

